76.1 F
Fort Worth
Thursday, November 19, 2020
Health Care US adult smoking rate looks unchanged, vaping rate higher
Health Care

US adult smoking rate looks unchanged, vaping rate higher

By By MIKE STOBBE
red and black box mod
Photo by Vaporesso on Unsplash

Other News

Real Estate

D.R. Horton acquires 170-acres in north Fort Worth for residential development

FWBP Staff -
D.R. Horton has purchased a 170-acre residential development site in North Fort Worth with plans to  build approximately 450 homes on the site. Landry Burdine...
Read more
Opinion

Bill Thompson: I voted for Trump. Twice. Sorry, Wanda.

Bill Thompson -
My good friend Don Woodard is fond of calling his wife the Speaker of the House. Don has strong opinions but expresses them quietly,...
Read more
Opinion

Richard Connor: Good balance is hard to find, but we’ll keep trying

Richard Connor -
A publication that is not dedicated to home design or boating or any specific niche should strive for balance. So should electronic media. Unfortunately, balance is...
Read more
News

Sports: lacrosse, soccer and cricket plans take shape in Fort Worth, North Texas

Robert Francis -
Fort Worth and North Texas are making moves in the sports tourism market, even as many sports are on hiatus or curtailed by the...
Read more
By MIKE STOBBE

by By MIKE STOBBE, AP News.

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. decline in cigarette smoking could be stalling while the adult vaping rate appears to be rising, according to a government report released Thursday.

About 14% of U.S adults were cigarette smokers last year, the third year in a row the annual survey found that rate. But health officials said a change in the methodology make it hard to compare that to the same 14% reported for 2017 and 2018.

The adult smoking rate last saw a substantial drop in 2017, when it fell from 16% the year before.

The new figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention mean there are more than 34 million adult smokers in the U.S.

Meanwhile, about 4.5% of adults were counted as current e-cigarette users last year — about 11 million people.

That rate appears to be up from 3.2% in 2018 and 2.8% in 2017. But again, officials said that comparing 2019 with earlier years is difficult because of the survey change.

The CDC figures are based on responses from about 32,000 people.

Health officials have long called tobacco use the nation’s leading cause of preventable disease and death.

___

The Associated Press Health & Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

close

Oh hi there 👋
It’s nice to meet you.

Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox.

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Previous articleIan MacLean named chair of U.S. Chamber of Commerce Small Business Council
Next articleFort Worth Mayor Price tests positive for COVID-19

Latest News

Government

Tarrant County sees record COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations as Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price tests positive

Texas Tribune -
By Dan Rosenzweig-Ziff, The Texas Tribune Nov. 18, 2020 "Tarrant County sees record COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations as Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price tests positive" was...
Read more
Health Care

Oxford scientists expect COVID-19 vaccine data by Christmas

By DANICA KIRKA -
LONDON (AP) — University of Oxford scientists expect to report results from the late-stage trials of their COVID-19 vaccine by Christmas, a key researcher...
Read more
Health Care

CDC pleads with Americans to not travel for Thanksgiving

By MIKE STOBBE and HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH -
NEW YORK (AP) — With the coronavirus surging out of control, the nation’s top public health agency pleaded with Americans on Thursday not to...
Read more
Health Care

Law firm offers free estate plans for health care workers during pandemic

FWBP Staff -
Fort Worth attorney Erik Martin says he felt compelled to find a way for his law firm to join the effort to support frontline...
Read more
Health Care

British Airways, American Airlines plan voluntary COVID-19 testing plan

AP News -
By DANICA KIRKA Associated Press LONDON (AP) — British Airways said Tuesday that it will start testing passengers flying from the U.S. to London's Heathrow...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101