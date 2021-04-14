Using movement to raise awareness for mental health

Fort Worth fitness studios, The Jordan Elizabeth Harris Foundation and Roxo Agency – the student-run TCU advertising and public relations agency – are rallying around a simple message in support of physical and emotional wellness:

You’re worth it.

From April 15th through 17th, these organizations are partnering to raise awareness about mental health in our community. Throughout the weekend, there will be nine Fort Worth fitness classes working with the two nonprofits to raise money for The Jordan Elizabeth Harris Foundation, which is dedicated to the prevention of suicide by creating awareness through education, funding depression research, erasing the stigma surrounding mental illnesses, and providing hope to those who are struggling in silence.

Fitness class fees range between $15 and $25, with multiple studios collecting additional donations throughout the whole week.

“As a result of COVID-19, the associated mental stressors, and challenges of day-to-day life living with the virus, suicide prevention is needed in our community more now than ever,” said Christina Judge, Executive Director for The Jordan Elizabeth Harris Foundation.

“As an agency of college students, we have struggled, and we have seen our peers struggle,” said Ashley German, incoming president of Roxo Agency. “We are committed to moving the needle toward better mental health, starting with fundraising for the Jordan Elizabeth Harris Foundation. Here, we can act as a positive force and ally for the mental health of our peers and the greater Fort Worth community.”

The last year has been stressful for many people and a tracking poll from the Kaiser Family Foundation found that from July 2020 onward many adults reported negative impacts on their mental health and overall wellness. Some of the challenges were due to the worry and stress of COVID-19, including difficulty sleeping, eating, increases in alcohol consumption or substance abuse, and worsening chronic conditions.

The Jordan Elizabeth Harris Foundation says there are worrisome statistics for children, teens, and young adults.

The Centers for Disease Control’s 2019 Youth Risk Behavior Survey – conducted in Fort Worth Independent School District’s high schools as part of the United States’ largest public health surveillance system of youth behaviors ¬– revealed grim numbers.

Nearly 15 percent of Fort Worth ISD high school students seriously considered attempting suicide and 33 percent felt sad or hopeless. Almost 13 percent made a plan about how they would attempt suicide, and 11 percent actually did attempt it.

The Jordan Elizabeth Harris Foundation, Roxo Agency, F45 West 7th, Smart Barre Camp Bowie, BODYBAR Tanglewood, BODYBAR West 7th, Cyclebar Waterside, Pure Barre Fort Worth, and Julia Blair, certified yoga instructor, are coming together because of a unified vision for a community that empowers mental awareness and health.

“The Jordan Elizabeth Harris Foundation alone cannot prevent suicide,” Judge said in the news release. “We must work collectively to change the culture to one that fosters intentional outreach, while adding layers of continuous suicide prevention by educating children, teens, parents, teachers, first responders, healthcare workers, professionals, and our community at large through conversation, trainings, education, and resource and referrals.”

For more information or to sign up for classes:

https://www.roxoagency.com/mental-health-initiative