USMD opens three new cancer care, infusion centers in DFW, two more planned

USMD, a physician-led integrated health care organization that is a part of Optum, a UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) company, opened three new cancer care and infusion centers to improve cancer care for patients in the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) Metroplex. The centers are located at Clearfork in Fort Worth, South Arlington and the Red Bird area in Dallas.

Two additional centers are scheduled to open in June, one in Cleburne and one in Las Colinas.

The new centers provide advanced precision medicine and coordinated care to support patients from diagnosis to treatment and survivorship. This approach surrounds patients with an experienced care team dedicated to their clinical and social needs through every step of the process.

“USMD’s new cancer and infusion centers are improving access to high quality, affordable and compassionate cancer and blood disorder treatment for people across the DFW Metroplex,” said Dr. Gerald Edelman, a medical oncology and hematology physician and medical director of USMD’s new oncology and hematology division. “These new centers surround patients with a caring team of committed health care professionals to meet their clinical and social needs each step of the way.”

The USMD cancer and infusion centers provide state-of-the-art care, such as precision medicine that individualizes treatments with integrated health and other services. With precision medicine, treatment is tailored to focus on the molecular make-up of a patient’s tumor, which varies from person to person.

“With advancements in precision medicine and our holistic approach to care, our patients will have a chance at improved health with fewer side effects, and a happy life,” said Edelman.

The new centers will offer patients fully integrated care that includes financial counselors, a nurse navigator and access to new treatments on the horizon. The nurse navigation program helps patients throughout their care journey; for example, assessing a patient’s social supports such as living conditions or family support and connecting patients to resources that might be able to assist them, such as support groups. Board-certified oncology and hematology doctors lead compassionate and caring teams that treat a variety of cancers including breast, lung, colorectal, head and neck, skin, stomach, urologic and more. Board-certified oncologists and hematologists also care for blood disorders including, but not limited to, multiple myeloma, leukemia, and anemia.

In addition to the comprehensive services the clinics will provide, these new locations in the DFW Metroplex will offer more convenience, including after-hours support for patients.