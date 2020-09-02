76.9 F
Health Care Weatherford hospital changes name
Weatherford hospital changes name

Weatherford Rehabilitation Hospital unveiled a new name and logo and is now ClearSky Rehabilitation Hospital of Weatherford.

The name change follows the hospital’s association with ClearSky Health, a national rehabilitative healthcare provider. The design of the hospital’s new logo includes a butterfly, which symbolizes transformation, ClearSky said in a news release.

“The new hospital name and logo better describe who we are and what we do,” says Brian Abraham, Regional CEO of ClearSky Rehabilitation Hospital of Weatherford. “The new logo reflects the care we provide at our hospital, as we help patients transform from dependence to independence in their lives.”

ClearSky Rehabilitation Hospital of Weatherford is a 26-bed inpatient hospital that provides specialized rehabilitative services to patients living with disabling injuries or illnesses such as strokes, brain injuries, hip fractures, spinal injuries, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, or other debilitating events. The facility is located at 703 Eureka St. in Weatherford.

“The hospital joined ClearSky Health a little over a year ago,” Abraham says. “This helped us to strengthen our ability to positively impact the community. We’ve been provided additional resources, expertise, and support to help us continue to improve the specialized rehabilitative services we offer.”

