Wheels for Wellness Inc. will host its Fall Car Show and prostate cancer screening on Saturday, Sept. 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Sundance Square

CAR SHOW TIME:

10:00AM-3:00PM (Gate opens at 7:30AM)

PSA SCREENING TIME:

10:00AM-2:00PM

DAY-OF-REGISTRATION:

$40.00 (If available, space is limited)

Wheels for Wellness is a nonprofit foundation composed of men and women who have a passion for cars and healthy lifestyles.