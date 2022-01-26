Wednesday, January 26, 2022
Who needs a Batmobile? Tarrant County has a Vaxmobile!

FWBP Staff
🕐 2 min read
The Vaxmobile (Trinity Metro)

Tarrant County doesn’t have a Batmobile – or a Batman, sad to say – but we do have the Vaxmobile, a 60-foot bus that has been converted into a mobile vaccine clinic.

Tarrant County Public Health and Trinity Metro teamed up to launch the Vaxmobile, which is bringing COVID-19 vaccines to underserved communities throughout the county. The Vaxmobile made its inaugural run Jan. 24 and will make weekly stops in areas with the lowest vaccination rates.

The Vaxmobile (Trinity Metro)

“We are happy to partner with Tarrant County Public Health in this effort to bring vaccinations to the community,” Wayne Gensler, Trinity Metro’s vice president and chief operating officer for bus and paratransit, said in a news release. “This is an important collaboration to help reach residents who haven’t yet had the opportunity to get vaccinated.”

County Commissioner Charles Brooks (Precinct 1) called the partnership “an innovative collaboration,” adding that it “represents the kind of out-of-the-box thinking that we need to get more shots in arms in Tarrant County.”

The Vaxmobile offers Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines on a walk-in basis for ages 5 and up, and no insurance is needed. Health educators will be on board, including bilingual educators for some sites, and a post-vaccination recovery area is available. The vehicle is ADA accessible.

FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.