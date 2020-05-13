DAV RecruitMilitary Dallas Virtual Career Fair for Veterans

DAV & RecruitMilitary will host a Dallas Virtual Career Fair Thursday, May 14 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Central Time online. This free virtual event is open to ALL members of the military community, past and present, as well as military spouses and dependents, the organization said in a news release.

National unemployment claims have surpassed historic measures and veteran unemployment stays in step with this trend surging by 8% in just four weeks, from 3.8% in March to 11.8% in April.

For more information and to register for this virtual hiring event: https://recruitmilitary.careereco.com/Fair/EventDetails?fairId=0d8dba6e-758b-4d22-ac28-ab820136f6e6

RecruitMilitary’s virtual events are technologically enhanced to provide personal interaction among job candidates and employers in large group, small group and one-one-one formats, the company said.

RecruitMilitary said industries such as distribution, supply chain, logistics, e-commerce, data storage/broadband, pharmaceuticals and select retail are rapidly hiring and in large volume of people with identified military-trained skill sets.

Bradley-Morris/RecruitMilitary has been employing and recruiting veterans for nearly three decades.

In response to COVID-19, the organization swiftly implemented virtual hiring events nationwide in just a matter of days and is positioned to bring thousands of service members, veterans and military spouses into the civilian workforce, the news release said.

In April, Bradley-Morris/RecruitMilitary was appointed by the U.S. Army to provide transition services to soldiers, veterans and their families.

In 2019, DAV RecruitMilitary hosted more than 140 veteran hiring events across the United States with 6,400 plus exhibitors engaging more than 28,000 military-trained job candidates.

– FWBP Staff