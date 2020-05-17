NEWSMAKERS: Davis comes to HSC

HEALTH CARE

At 17, Stephan Davis, DNP, MHSA, FACHE, left St. Louis for New York City to study jazz performance. It wasn’t long, though, before he was so moved by the people and needs he encountered there that his career path and life ambitions turned to serving others through nursing and ultimately healthcare leadership and education.

He has just been named as a new assistant professor and Director of HSC’s Master of Health Administration (MHA) program.

In his new HSC role, Davis works with graduate students preparing to lead health systems, long-term care organizations, hospitals and health-related corporations. He also will work with local, state and national communities, alumni and partnering organizations that provide SPH students with internships and experiential learning opportunities.

Davis holds a bachelor of science in nursing, a master’s in health systems administration, a doctor of nursing practice degree in executive leadership and policy from Yale, and is in progress toward a doctor of education degree in Mind, Brain and Teaching through Johns Hopkins University.

Along with his new role at HSC, he also assumes a key national leadership position with the American College of Healthcare Executives as chair of the ACHE LGBTQ Forum, advancing diversity and inclusion in healthcare leadership.

HONORS/AWARDS

For the fourth consecutive year, an American Aero FTW team member has been ranked among the best customer service representatives in the world in the annual Aviation International News (AIN) FBO survey, the only independent, online evaluation of fixed-base operators worldwide.

American Aero is a private aviation terminal located at Meacham International Airport.

Lindsey Leland, who serves as American Aero’s lead customer service representative, was recognized in the survey’s “Above and Beyond” category, based on customer comments. Leland has worked at American Aero since 2015 and was recently promoted to oversee the FBO’s safety operations. She is the fourth American Aero team member to be recognized in the survey since 2016, the company said in a news release.

“Lindsey personifies the American Aero brand because she is committed to creating a positive experience for our customers at every turn,” said American Aero General Manager Angela Thurmond. “The fact that a different member of our team has been recognized in this survey every year demonstrates that we are living our vision of creating an extraordinary experience with every customer interaction. We are honored to have received such a distinction from our customers.”

Debbie Cockerham, founding and current director of the Research and Learning Center (RLC) at the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History, has been awarded the prestigious John Cotton Dana Award for Leadership by the American Alliance of Museums (AAM).

Unlike the other awards that are given annually by AAM, this award is only given when merited, and the judges, all of whom are leaders in the field of museum education, unanimously felt that Cockerham was deserving of this honor, the museum said in a news release

LAW

Brittany Rupple

Bourland, Wall & Wendell has added Brittany Rupple as its newest associate attorney. Rupple graduated with honors from Baylor University Law School. Her practice focuses primarily on business litigation, employment litigation and general civil litigation.

Brackett & Ellis is has added two new attorneys, Lee B. Hunt and George T. Boswell. Hunt received his Juris Doctorate from the University of Houston Law Center, a masters of public administration from Texas A&M University and earned his B.A. from Texas State University. Hunt practices primarily in the areas of intellectual property, entertainment law and commercial litigation. Boswell joins from Winstead P.C. in Fort Worth, bringing many years of experience to the firm’s estate planning and probate practice.

Kali A. Park

Harris, Finley & Bogle, P.C., announced that Kali A. Park has become an associate with the firm. Park is a graduate of Southern Utah University (B.A., 2016) and Baylor University School of Law (J.D., cum laude, 2020). She served as a Technical Editor of the Baylor Law Review and was a member of the Order of Barristers. She was admitted to the Texas Bar in 2020. Her practice is primarily civil and commercial litigation.

NEW BUSINESSES

Fort Worth veteran Dave Gardner has opened a Color World Housepainting franchise despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Gardner was a residential construction superintendent and his tour in the Army and became passionate about peoples’ homes and the memories that live in them.

“Your house is a place you live, but your home is where all of your memories lie,” Gardner said in a news release. “I understand how important it is to love your space, and I can’t wait to play a part as families in the Fort Worth community build their homes. We’re all spending a lot of time at home right now, and I want to help people create a positive environment there.”

Color World Housepainting provides interior and exterior painting services, in addition to commercial painting, power washing, carpentry and drywall repair, staining, gutter installation, and holiday lighting.

Lindsey Kubes, CPSM, a 15 times award-winning writer and marketer, has established Kubes Communication LLC to serve businesses with marketing and communication services. For 16 years, Kubes has worked alongside C-Suite leaders, engineers, architects and construction professionals to put their thoughts on paper, organize projects, and prioritize deadlines so their future workload becomes a well-developed marketing plan for achieving results.

Company services include social media, award submissions, writing for company and expert positioning, marketing planning and strategy, and proposals/SOQs. Kubes is a member of the Society of Marketing Professional Services-Fort Worth Chapter and served as founding board member and secretary and was named Marketer of the Year in 2019.

REAL ESTATE

Crescent Property Services LLC senior property manager Jonathon “JJ” Jones was recently elected president of Texas Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) based in Austin. Jones will lead the Texas BOMA board efforts to advocate for property management interests in the commercial real estate industry. He leads Crescent’s team at Greenhill Towers, a Codina Partners Property located in Addison.

Jones’ election establishes Crescent property managers as presidents of three BOMA chapters in Texas. In addition to Jones serving as president of the Texas chapter in Austin, Kris Lang is president of the BOMA Greater Dallas chapter and Angelia Franklin is president of the BOMA Fort Worth chapter.

Lang started her term as president of BOMA Greater Dallas in February 2020. She is property manager of The Crescent in Uptown Dallas. Franklin is serving her second year of a two-year term as president of BOMA Fort Worth. She is senior property manager at International Plaza III located just North of the Galleria Dallas.

TECHNOLOGY

ECI Software Solutions, Fort Worth cloud-based business management solutions company, has appointed Traci Johnson as chief marketing officer.

Johnson – who has been with ECI for nearly two decades – was previously senior vice president of Global Communication and Brand, focused on global marketing strategies for each of the company’s divisions.

In her new role, she will be responsible for continuing to build the ECI brand, creating customer value and driving global digital marketing and demand generation strategies, the company said in a news release.