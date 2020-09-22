7-Eleven looking to hire 20,000 at US stores

If you’re out of a job, you might say, “Oh thank heaven, for 7-Eleven!”

In March, 7-Eleven, Inc. made the call to employ 20,000 new store employees. Since then, the company estimates the organization and independent 7-Eleven franchise owners have hired more than twice that many – over 50,000. Now the Irving-based company is recruiting 20,000 more to work in its 9,000+ U.S. stores to meet continued demand.

Classified as an essential retailer, 7-Eleven kept its doors open all year long, adding enhanced cleaning procedures and extra safety protocols such as acrylic shields at checkout, floor distance markers, sanitizing stations and offering employees masks and gloves. Additionally, the company gives customers the opportunity to utilize disposable tissues and gloves as they shop for essential pantry items, their morning coffee or an indulgent afternoon snack to recharge.

Also during the COVID-19 pandemic, the world’s largest convenience retail chain has scaled frictionless mobile checkout technology to new markets, expanded delivery from 400 to 1,300 cities, added in-store pick-up through its 7NOW delivery app and increased its U.S. store base by more than 300 stores this year.

“I am constantly inspired by our 7-Eleven Heroes – franchisees and employees alike – who have stepped up to serve communities as we continue to navigate through the complexities of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said 7-Eleven President and CEO Joe DePinto, in a news release. “Hiring 20,000 more store employees allows us to continue to fulfill our mission to give customers what they want, when and where they want it, whether in stores or at home.”

The U.S. unemployment rate has fallen the past four months and stands at 8.4 percent, down from a high of 14.7 percent in April. Before COVID-19 forced business closures and forfeitures, unemployment had been tracking below 4 percent for more than two years.

The store employee position will also help meet the surge in mobile orders through its 7NOW delivery app, which offers delivery of essentials and nonessentials including grocery staples like milk and bread, over-the-counter medicine, a range of food and beverage options such as pizza and Slurpee drinks, ready-to-bake meals, beer and wine in participating markets, and more. Reaching over 60 million U.S. households, orders are typically delivered in about 30 minutes, however, in the current environment, demand may impact delivery times.

Applicants for corporate and franchised stores may apply at careers.7-Eleven.com or inquire at local stores. Independent franchise owners are the employers at franchised locations.