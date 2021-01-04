36.3 F
Fort Worth
Tuesday, January 5, 2021
Search
Home Human Resources

Pham Harrison LLP adds attorney

FWBP Staff
Allyson Beckman

Allyson Torres Beckman has joined labor and employment litigation firm Pham Harrison LLP as Of Counsel. 

Beckman has represented and provided counsel to managerial clients on complex employment issues, including litigation avoidance and compliance issues with federal and state employment laws – discrimination, harassment and retaliation; leaves of absence; wage and hour; discipline and involuntary termination; and contract disputes.

She also has advised and assisted clients with drafting effective employment policies and handbooks, and has provided training to attorneys, human resource managers, business executives and paralegals.

Beckman earned her J.D. in 2000 from Texas Wesleyan University School of Law, now Texas A&M University School of Law. While attending Texas Wesleyan, she was a judicial intern for former U.S. Atty. Gen. Alberto Gonzales when he was a Justice of the Supreme Court of Texas.

She is a former member of the American Inns of Court, Eldon B. Mahon Chapter. Beckman graduated from the University of North Texas with a Bachelor of Science degree.

She is licensed to practice law in Texas, Tennessee, and South Carolina, and before the United States Court of Appeals and the U.S. District Court for the Northern and Southern Districts of Texas, and the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina. 

In the community, Beckman has been a supporter of PTA, literacy and ESL opportunities.  From 2011-2018, she was a licensed private investigator.

Previous articleDevelopers wanted for Lake Arlington/Berry/Stalcup area
Next article2020 Top 100 Entrepreneur of the Year: Jonathan Morris, Fort Worth Barber Shop, The Lathery, Hotel Dryce and host of Self Employed
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Related Articles

Stay Connected

7,354FansLike
1,942FollowersFollow
11,787FollowersFollow

Latest Articles

Load more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101

Get our email updates

Stay up-to-date with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Fort Worth.