Bethanne Glover promoted to account manager at Balcom Agency

FORT WORTH, Texas – Balcom Agency is pleased to announce the promotion of Bethanne Glover, former account coordinator, to account manager. Since joining Balcom in 2018, Glover has worked on several of Balcom’s business-to-consumer accounts as well as supported internal marketing and public relations endeavors for the agency.

Through her years at Balcom, Glover has coordinated the completion of marketing projects for clients including Mrs. Renfro’s, The PARC, a Wish with Wings and more. In her new role, Glover has also joined the account teams supporting Balcom agency of record clients Dairy MAX and Smith+Nephew’s Advanced Wound Management group.

“I’ve had the opportunity to work with Bethanne for two years, watching her skills and talents at work for our clients. She is thorough, analytical, inventive, good at many things – and a great fit for our client base,” said Ashley Freer, principal and group director at Balcom. “We all look forward to watching her thrive even more in her new role.”

A nod to her naturally inquisitive nature, Glover will maintain her quirky nickname, “The Inquirer.” She also continues to support the Fort Worth advertising community through her work as a volunteer for advertising and marketing organizations.