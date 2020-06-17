Cantey Hanger paralegel receives award

Julie K. Sherman, a board certified paralegal at Cantey Hanger L.L.P., is the lone recipient of the 2020 Pro Bono Support Staff Award, presented by the State Bar of Texas and its Legal Services to the Poor in Civil Matters Committee.

Julie Sherman

“…the State Bar of Texas and the Committee recognize your dedication to the provision of legal services to the poor as truly exceptional,” the announcement said. Sherman will be honored during the virtual 2020 State Bar Annual Meeting June 25-26.

The Pro Bono Support Staff Award recognizes the outstanding and exemplary contributions of non-attorney volunteers such as paralegals, administrative assistants, interpreters and other support staff who work on pro bono projects. To qualify, an individual must provide legal assistance, without compensation, in a non-mandatory program that requires specific legal skills, knowledge, or training under the supervision of a licensed attorney or qualified organization.

“I am very honored,” Sherman said. “I would like to thank my family and my firm, Cantey Hanger, for all of their support. Pro bono work has always been a very important part of our community, but right now it is essential. Please consider volunteering; Tarrant Volunteer Attorney Services, Texas Lawyers for Texas Veterans and Legal Aid of Northwest Texas are all in need of volunteers.”

Sherman has been a paralegal since 1985 and in the litigation section at Cantey Hanger since 1996. She serves on the Board of Directors for the Fort Worth Paralegal Association and has been a paralegal instructor at The University of Texas at Arlington. She was board certified by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization – Personal Injury Trial Law in 1995 and has been re-certified in 2000, 2005, 2010 and 2015.

This is not Sherman’s first recognition. She has been honored with the Tarrant County Young Lawyers and The State of Texas’ Young Lawyers’ Liberty Bell Awards, the Tarrant County Bar Foundation – TVAS Paralegal Volunteer of the Year, State Bar – Paralegal Division’s Exceptional Pro Bono Volunteer, Paralegal of the Year – Fort Worth Paralegal Association, and President – Fort Worth Paralegal Association.

Professionally, she is associated with the State Bar of Texas – Paralegal Division, Fort Worth Paralegal Association, Tarrant County Bar Association, The College of the State Bar of Texas, Pro Bono College of the State Bar of Texas and the Tarrant Volunteer Attorney Services Committee.

In the community, she has volunteered with the Tarrant Attorney Volunteer Services,

Tarrant Area Food Bank, Cook Children's Medical Center, Susan G. Komen and Legal Aid of Northwest Texas.

“Recognition for Julie’s work is more than well deserved,” said Brian Newby, Managing Partner at Cantey Hanger. “She sets the standard for the firm for what is possible to give back professionally and in our communities.”