People: Promotions at Balcom, Cooksey

ADVERTISING/MARKETING

Jazmine Myles has been promoted to digital media supervisor at Balcom Agency to provide strategic oversight and media planning for clients such as Smith+Nephew Advanced Wound Management, Dairy MAX, Sinclair Oil Corporation, Humane Society of North Texas, Mrs. Renfro’s and others.

Allison Chvojan has been promoted to account supervisor at Cooksey Communications, a North Texas-based strategic communications firm. She serves clients such as Hillwood, Title Partners, the City of Fort Worth’s “Wear a Mask” public awareness campaign, The Real Estate Council (TREC), the City of Plano, Tarrant Regional Transportation Coalition (TRTC) and Toyota Music Factory.

ARCHITECTURE

KAI has added two architectural associates – Moriah Sims and Jeremy Sims to its Dallas-Fort Worth office. The Sims are married and live in Irving.

BANKING/FINANCE

Texas Trust Credit Union has appointed Ron Smith to the new role of Chief Growth Officer, charged with developing and executing data-driven strategies to guide Texas Trust’s decision process related to marketing, its retail and online services delivery, new product and service development, and to enhance members’ opportunities to build brighter financial futures.

BOARDS/ORGANIZATIONS

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Small Business Council has appointed Ian MacLean, president of Highland Landscaping LLC in Southlake and recipient of the Fort Worth Business Press 2020 Top 100 Family Business award, as chair of the council.

Natalie Kaddas, CEO of Kaddas Enterprises in Salt Lake City, was selected as vice chair.

Both MacLean and Kaddas are small business leaders who have built successful businesses from the ground up, the U.S. Chamber said.

MacLean is an active leader in the Dallas Fort Worth business community, where he serves on the Executive Board of Directors for the Southlake Chamber. He also has been recognized by the Fort Worth Business Press in its 40 Under 40 program, in addition to the recent Top 100 award.

CONSTRUCTION

Sundt Construction Inc. promoted four employee-owners in its Dallas office: Holly Horsak to senior project manager, Amber Simonson to project manager II, Maria Luna to assistant project manager and Ian Martinez to project engineer.

FOOD SERVICE

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop announces Jessica Wescott as Chief Operating Officer in addition to her role as Chief Financial Officer. Wescott was appointed as CFO in September 2019, and after a year of cross functionally working within the company and playing an integral role in the success of the brand in the face of the pandemic, the taco shop has added COO to her title.

HOSPITALITY

Drew Hayden, a 30-year hospitality veteran, has recently been appointed the new general manager for The Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel. The hotel is operated by Marriott and owned by DiamondRock Hospitality Company.

MANUFACTURING

David Coleal has been named Incora group chief executive officer effective Nov. 30, heading a company that was formed when Wesco Aircraft merged with Pattonair in a $1.9 billion deal.

Effective January 2021 the company will be headquartered in Fort Worth.

It provides a comprehensive suite of innovative supply chain management solutions – including Just-in-Time (JIT), Chemical Management Services (CMS), kitting, and 3PL / 4PL services – to aerospace and defense, as well as automotive, industrial, pharmaceutical and other industries. Incora has a global footprint with 60+ locations across 17 countries.

Coleal has more than two decades of senior leadership experience within the aerospace and defense sectors, including serving as president of Bombardier Aviation and executive vice president at Spirit AeroSystems.

MATERIAL HANDLING

Shoppa’s Material Handling, known for providing complete solutions including system design, equipment integration, project management, fleet optimization, and logistic solutions, has announced Brian Evans has joined the company as Chief Information Officer.

NONPROFITS

United Way of Tarrant County announced the promotion of Crystal Sands as Chief Development Officer Nov. 18. In her role as Chief Development Officer, Sands provides leadership, strategic vision and direction to the organization and manages all development activities. She oversees workplace campaign, major gifts, donor communication and volunteer management to help support fundraising objectives and maximize community impact for the most vulnerable populations in Tarrant County.

REAL ESTATE

Greater Fort Worth Association of REALTORS has announced the addition of Amanda Harrier and Andrea Greiner to the team, saying both will play an integral role in the organization’s efforts to provide the highest level of service to its members and the community.

Harrier will grow member engagement and community outreach as the Director of Events and Communications, focusing on event planning and communication with members, keeping them up to date on industry news, continuing education, networking opportunities, benefits of membership, and association events.

