Dickies Arena hosting 2 hiring fairs

By FWBP Staff

Dickies Arena

FWBP Staff
Trail Drive Management Corp., the not-for-profit operating company for Dickies Arena, is hosting two hiring fairs Aug. 13-14.

The hiring fairs will focus on filling event hourly positions in the food and beverage, operations, parking and box office departments as well as other event-based roles. Interviews will be held on the spot.

Dickies Arena hiring fairs:

All applicants are required to have a face covering before entering Dickies Arena. Applicants are also asked to provide their own pen for health reasons. Additional safety precautions may also be in place.

Applicants should park on the west side of Dickies Arena and enter through the west entrance of the building off Montgomery Street.

Job seekers are encouraged to bring a résumé to meet with the Dickies Arena staff and should be prepared for a potential interview on the spot. Applicants can see available positions online.

