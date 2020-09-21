FedEx adding seasonal jobs

74 F
Fort Worth
Monday, September 21, 2020
By FWBP Staff
Jobs, Jobs, Jobs

FedEx expects to add more than 70,000 seasonal positions throughout its network to help deliver the holidays this year, including more than 1,400 people at the FedEx facilities in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, the company said in a news release.
Positions include package handlers, drivers and other support positions, many of which may become full time job opportunities as demand for our services grows and our networks expand. For more information on how to apply, please visit www.careers.fedex.com

Part-Time Positions:
Competitive rates 
Day and night shifts available 
Vision and dental benefits 
Tuition assistance 
Promote from within philosophy 
Nationwide opportunities with potential to become full-time 
Training and growth opportunities to build a great career 
Employee discount program 
          
Applicant Eligibility:
Must be at least 18 years old 
No minimum education requirements 
Must provide two forms of valid identification; valid driver’s license required for Material Handler position

