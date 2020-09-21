FedEx adding seasonal jobs



FWBP STAFF

FedEx expects to add more than 70,000 seasonal positions throughout its network to help deliver the holidays this year, including more than 1,400 people at the FedEx facilities in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, the company said in a news release.

Positions include package handlers, drivers and other support positions, many of which may become full time job opportunities as demand for our services grows and our networks expand. For more information on how to apply, please visit www.careers.fedex.com



Part-Time Positions:

Competitive rates

Day and night shifts available

Vision and dental benefits

Tuition assistance

Promote from within philosophy

Nationwide opportunities with potential to become full-time

Training and growth opportunities to build a great career

Employee discount program



Applicant Eligibility:

Must be at least 18 years old

No minimum education requirements

Must provide two forms of valid identification; valid driver’s license required for Material Handler position