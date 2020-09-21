FedEx adding seasonal jobs

FWBP STAFF
FedEx expects to add more than 70,000 seasonal positions throughout its network to help deliver the holidays this year, including more than 1,400 people at the FedEx facilities in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, the company said in a news release.
Positions include package handlers, drivers and other support positions, many of which may become full time job opportunities as demand for our services grows and our networks expand. For more information on how to apply, please visit www.careers.fedex.com
Part-Time Positions:
Competitive rates
Day and night shifts available
Vision and dental benefits
Tuition assistance
Promote from within philosophy
Nationwide opportunities with potential to become full-time
Training and growth opportunities to build a great career
Employee discount program
Applicant Eligibility:
Must be at least 18 years old
No minimum education requirements
Must provide two forms of valid identification; valid driver’s license required for Material Handler position
