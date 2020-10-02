Frost Bank Joins North Texas LEAD as newest corporate partner

Frost Bank, one of the nation’s 60 largest banks, is the newest corporate partner for North Texas LEAD, the nonprofit coalition that prepares and connects experienced job-seekers with employers committed to building diverse and inclusive teams. Hadley Woerner, Frost’s Tarrant Region president, joins LEAD’s Board of Directors, a significant endorsement of the work LEAD has done for more than two decades to help businesses diversify their leadership ranks and make the best use of human capital, the organization said in a news release.

“Our organization is in the people business; we just happen to be a bank,” Woerner said. “One of our objectives is to make people’s lives better and to be a force for good in the communities we serve. That means not only being a top service provider for our customers but also providing opportunities for folks internally and making sure our people have the chance to advance their careers based on their skills and strengths.”

Richard Casarez, North Texas LEAD chairman and Oncor Electric Delivery’s vice president for customer operations, said the addition of Frost is especially important as LEAD strengthens its network across the Dallas-Fort Worth region and as the need for greater diversity of opportunity for all people is lifted up across the nation.

“North Texas LEAD is thrilled to welcome Frost to our Board of Directors as a strong advocate for diversity and inclusion throughout our communities,” Casarez said.

Already, Frost has connected LEAD with Rod Washington, Frost’s Dallas regional president, and with Pam Cooper, Frost’s senior vice president for human resources across North Texas.

Gyna M. Bivens, LEAD president and executive director, applauded Frost’s early engagement.

“Frost is an important presence across North Texas and has played an essential role in rebuilding our economy this year as employers navigate COVID-19 and current economic conditions. Frost’s partnership with LEAD reflects the bank’s commitment to the people and communities it serves and is a model for other businesses that want to thrive in our increasing diverse world,” she said.

www.northtexaslead.org