Hotel Drover holds hiring event on Feb. 8

Hotel Drover is seeking hospitality professionals to fill a variety of positions for the highly anticipated Fort Worth hotel set to debut March 22, 2021, including roles in the front office, housekeeping, engineering, security, food and beverage, banquets, and guest services.

WHEN: Monday, Feb. 8, 12:00 – 3:00 p.m.

WHERE: Heritage Room at the Fort Worth Stockyards Station, 140 E. Exchange Ave. Fort Worth, Texas, 76164 Free Parking will be available at Stockyards Lots 2 and 3 on the South and East side of Stockyards Station.

Interested candidates can begin the application process now at this link. Located at the heart of the 130-year-old Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District, Hotel Drover is a soon-to-open Autograph Collection Hotel in the reimagined Mule Alley district.