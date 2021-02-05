53.9 F
Hotel Drover holds hiring event on Feb. 8

FWBP Staff
Hotel Drover

Hotel Drover is seeking hospitality professionals to fill a variety of positions for the highly anticipated Fort Worth hotel set to debut March 22, 2021, including roles in the front office, housekeeping, engineering, security, food and beverage, banquets, and guest services.

Hotel Drover is an equal opportunity employer.

WHEN: Monday, Feb. 8, 12:00 – 3:00 p.m.

WHERE: Heritage Room at the Fort Worth Stockyards Station, 140 E. Exchange Ave. Fort Worth, Texas, 76164 Free Parking will be available at Stockyards Lots 2 and 3 on the South and East side of Stockyards Station.

Interested candidates can begin the application process now at this link. Located at the heart of the 130-year-old Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District, Hotel Drover is a soon-to-open Autograph Collection Hotel in the reimagined Mule Alley district.

FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

