Human Resources Kelly Hart adds Fort Worth associates
Human Resources

Kelly Hart adds Fort Worth associates

By FWBP Staff
closeup photo of gavel
Photo by Bill Oxford on Unsplash

FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Kelly Hart & Hallman LLP has announced the addition of two new attorneys, Delaney Blakey and Kylee Mease, to Kelly Hart’s Fort Worth office.

Delaney Blakey


Blakey joins the firm as an associate in the Litigation section. Delaney earned her J.D. from Washington University School of Law, where she served as editor of the Washington University Global Studies Law Review. She graduated from Texas State University with a B.A., summa cum laude, in political science and philosophy.

While in law school, Delaney was a law clerk at the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Illinois and externed for the Missouri Attorney General’s Office in the Division of Governmental Affairs.

Kylee Mease



Mease joins the firm as an associate in the Corporate & Securities section. Kylee earned her J.D., cum laude, from Texas A&M University School of Law. While in law school, she interned at TPG Global, LLC, and wrote for Wolter’s Kluwers International Trust Law and Analysis Treatise.
Additionally, Kylee worked as a student attorney and became a teaching assistant in the school’s Trademark and Copyright legal clinic. Prior to law school, Kylee received her B.S., magna cum laude, in criminal justice from the University of North Texas.

