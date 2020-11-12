79 F
Fort Worth
Thursday, November 12, 2020
Human Resources Kelly Hart welcomes new associate
Human Resources

Kelly Hart welcomes new associate

By FWBP Staff
Austin Franklin (Kelly Hart)

Other News

FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Kelly Hart & Hallman has announced the addition of Austin Franklin to Kelly Hart’s Fort Worth office. Franklin joins the firm as an associate in the Litigation section. His practice focuses on representing corporate and individual clients across a wide variety of litigation in state and federal courts involving commercial disputes, breach of contract actions, and employment matters.

Franklin recently served as a law clerk to the Honorable Mark T. Pittman and the Honorable Terry R. Means at the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas.

Prior to joining Kelly Hart, Franklin served on active duty in the United States Army Judge Advocate General’s Corps representing the Army, military personnel, federal government employees and federal agents.

close

Oh hi there 👋
It’s nice to meet you.

Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox.

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Previous articleThe Weeknd to headline the Pepsi Super Bowl halftime show
Next articleWalt Loonam joins Arlington Board of Realtors as MLS/IT Director

Latest News

Human Resources

Frost Bank Joins North Texas LEAD as newest corporate partner

FWBP Staff -
Frost Bank, one of the nation’s 60 largest banks, is the newest corporate partner for North Texas LEAD,...
Read more
Human Resources

Hope Farm dedicates vocational center

FWBP Staff -
Fort Worth’s HOPE Farm dedicated a new vocational center Sept. 29, launching a program to bring economic and career opportunities to fatherless...
Read more
Government

Gleniece Robinson retires after 40 years of public service

FWBP Staff -
Gleniece Robinson will retire from the City of Fort Worth on Sept. 30 after a career that began in 1999 as the...
Read more
Human Resources

Randstad US to bring 1,100 remote customer service and call center jobs to Texas

FWBP Staff -
Randstad US (Https://www.randstadusa.com) has announced that it is hiring for 1,100 remote customer service representative jobs in Texas. Candidates looking for job...
Read more
Human Resources

McDonald Sanders welcomes new associates

FWBP Staff -
Attorneys Tamara Pullin, Sarah Kline Carmichael and Ty Taylor have joined McDonald Sanders P.C. as associates.  “This is a...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101