Kelly Hart welcomes new associate

Kelly Hart & Hallman has announced the addition of Austin Franklin to Kelly Hart’s Fort Worth office. Franklin joins the firm as an associate in the Litigation section. His practice focuses on representing corporate and individual clients across a wide variety of litigation in state and federal courts involving commercial disputes, breach of contract actions, and employment matters.

Franklin recently served as a law clerk to the Honorable Mark T. Pittman and the Honorable Terry R. Means at the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas.

Prior to joining Kelly Hart, Franklin served on active duty in the United States Army Judge Advocate General’s Corps representing the Army, military personnel, federal government employees and federal agents.