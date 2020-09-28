76.4 F
Fort Worth
Monday, September 28, 2020
McDonald Sanders welcomes new associates
McDonald Sanders welcomes new associates

By FWBP Staff

FWBP Staff
Attorneys Tamara Pullin, Sarah Kline Carmichael and Ty Taylor have joined McDonald Sanders P.C. as associates. 

“This is a strong group. Each of these three lawyers brings talent, unique perspectives, and energy; a meaningful combination,”  said Rick Sorenson, president of McDonald Sanders. “We look forward to their growth and contributions as part of our firm and  our continuing commitment to providing excellent legal services for each of our clients.”  

Pullin is a commercial litigator, with six years of experience as in-house counsel at a privately held financial institution in Oklahoma City and more than 10 years of commercial litigation practice in both Texas and Oklahoma with international firms. 

She is a native Texan, but new to Fort Worth. She moved here when her husband, Daniel, became Dean of TCU’s Neeley School of Business. 

Carmichael has focused her practice on commercial litigation, employment law, and insurance defense matters, as well as business transactions and corporate organization. She supports several other attorneys with their cases and matters while also working on developing her own practice areas. 

Before heading west to Lubbock for law school at Texas Tech University, Carmichael came to Fort Worth to attend Texas Christian University for both a bachelor of arts in English and bachelor of political science.  She’s from Paradise, Texas. 

Taylor works primarily on matters involving business transactions, energy and utilities, and real estate, as well as providing support to several attorneys on a wide variety of practice areas.  

Taylor is originally from Glen Rose.  After walking on to the football team at Texas Tech University his freshman year, Taylor transferred to the University of Pennsylvania where he played wide receiver and was a four-year letterman for the Penn Quakers.  He returned to Lubbock, earning his law degree from Texas Tech.

