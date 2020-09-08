88.9 F
Tuesday, September 8, 2020
New partner at Fort Worth law firm
New partner at Fort Worth law firm

By FWBP Staff
Tyler Bradford Goldthwaite, with experience in real estate, construction, energy, business transactions and litigation, has joined the Business Law section at Cantey Hanger as a Partner.
Goldthwaite joins Cantey Hanger after most recently practicing with Atwood & McCall in Dallas, and previously as in-house counsel for a privately backed oil & gas and real estate investment venture.

Gittings Photography – FF13237


“Tyler brings a great set of skills, especially in energy and real estate transactions, and deep ties to the Fort Worth community. We are very pleased to have Tyler join our growing team,” said Doug Clayton, partner and chairman of the firm’s Business Transactions Practice Group.
Goldthwaite is licensed to practice before the U.S. District Court, Northern District of Texas, and is a member of the State Bar of Texas.
He is a Fort Worth native who earned his Bachelor’s in political science from Texas Christian University and is a graduate of the Texas Tech University School of Law. At TCU, he was a member of the Lacrosse Club. An Eagle Scout, Goldthwaite is a regular volunteer at the Worth Ranch Boy Scout camp.
– FWBP Staff

