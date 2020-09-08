Newsmakers: New bank announcements

BANKING

Becky Reuter, Vice President, Mortgage Banking Market Manager, Premier Bank Texas, has announced the addition of Todd Mayo as Mortgage Lending Officer, responsible for originating mortgage loans in the Dallas-Fort Worth areas.

Mayo joined Premier Bank Texas in August 2020. He will office at the bank’s Grapevine Mortgage Center. He received a bachelor of arts from the University of Texas Arlington and an MBA from the Forbes School of Business at Ashford University. Mayo is a native Texan and has lived in the DFW area since 2001.

Simmons Bank has named Mike Crawley community president for its Gainesville market, placing him at the helm of local strategy along with loan and deposit growth. Crawley’s hire follows on the heels of recent moves by the bank to bolster its brand and leadership in Texas, which represents Simmons’ largest asset base, the bank said in a news release.

ENGINEERING

Freese and Nichols Inc. has added Financial Services Director Richard Campbell to lead its work in helping municipal clients across the South and Southeast develop funding strategies for their water-related infrastructure projects.

Campbell serves on the American Water Works Association’s National Rates and Charges Committee and the Finance, Accounting and Management Committee. He received his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Central Florida and is a U.S. Navy veteran and graduate of the Navy’s Nuclear Power School.

GOVERNMENT

Kelly Allen Gray

District 8 Councilmember Kelly Allen Gray has been named to the North Central Texas Council of Government’s Executive Board.

Rashad Jackson, AICP, – PHOTO – joined the City of Grand Prairie as its new Planning and Development Director Aug. 17. Jackson comes to Grand Prairie from Sunnyvale, Texas, where he served as Director of Development Services since 2015, Grand Prairie said in a news release.

Rashad Jackson

Previously, Jackson was Senior City Planner (2014-2015) and City Planner (2012-2014) for Forney, Texas; city planner for the San Antonio Office of Historic Preservation (2011) and city planner in San Angelo.

HEALTH CARE

Steven Morse, M.D., has joined Texas Health Medical Associates and opened a new obstetrics and gynecology practice on the Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South campus. Morse is a board-certified OB-GYN who provides individualized care for women, Texas Health Medical Associates said in an announcement.

Faustino Flores has joined Methodist Mansfield Medical Center as vice president of finance, responsible for providing financial management, capital and growth planning, operating budget, and helping to achieve strategic and operational initiatives. He also serves as Compliance Officer for Methodist Mansfield.

The Academy of General Dentistry (AGD) has announced is pleased to announce that Ryan Schmidgall, DDS, FAGD, of Aledo recently received the Fellowship Award, a prestigious credential that recognizes AGD member’s commitment to excellence in dental education. Schmidgall accepted this award along with 340 other recipients, the academy said in a news release.

Schmidgall graduated from Texas A&M University Baylor College of Dentistry in 2016 and currently practices dentistry at Country Day Dental in Fort Worth. In addition to the AGD, Schmidgall is a member of the American Dental Association, Texas Dental Association, Fort Worth District Dental Society and the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry.

North Texas Area Community Health Centers (NTACHC) has hired two new doctors and two new family nurse practitioners as the demand for accessible healthcare has increased.

In addition, NTACHC has promoted a nurse practitioner to a director of nursing and access. With the need to provide more walk-in appointment availability, one new nurse practitioner will oversee the walk-in clinic at Northside Center starting later this month. In 2019, the centers provided care for 13,000 patients. To date, they have already added 3,800 new patients.

NTACHC’s Northside Center location has hired Dr. Patricia Rodriguez, director of pediatrics, and Dr. Jorge Ontiveros, internist, to its staff. The two new family nurse practitioners are Christa Bolden and Jenelle Dugan. Leah Creamer, formerly a women’s health nurse practitioner, has been promoted to director of nursing and access.

Creamer is Director of Nursing and Access, recently promoted from being the Women’s Health Nurse Practitioner at NTACHC. She has practiced as a Nurse Practitioner in Fort Worth since she graduated from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center’s Women’s Health Nurse Practitioner Program in November 1994. Born and raised in Fort Worth, she graduated from Paschal High School in Fort Worth, and graduated from Baylor University in May 1987 with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Bolden worked as a Trauma Nurse at John Peter Smith Hospital for several years before returning to Chamberlain College of Nursing to attain her Masters of Family Nursing. Bolden ventured into the surgical field as a Certified Surgical Scrub Nurse and Endoscopy Technician, which she found very useful when furthering her medical career.

Dugan is a nationally certified nurse practitioner, with an emphasis on family. She obtained her first degree in Biological Sciences from Delta State University. Pursuing her passion for nursing, she graduated with honors from Texas Woman’s University with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Dugan met her final goal by graduating with honors at The University of Texas at Arlington with a Master of Science in Nursing.

Ontiveros studied at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston where he attended medical school and completed his residency. He opened his own independent internal medicine practice in Dallas. After 20 years in practice, he became solely focused on in-patient care and became a hospitalist at City Hospital.

Rodriguez is a board-certified pediatrician and active member in the American Academy of Pediatrics who graduated medical school from The University of Texas Medical School at Houston, where she also completed both her internship and residency. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Biology from Texas A&M University.

HONORS

U.S. Rep. Kay Granger, R-Fort Worth, is being honored as a recipient of the Harry S. Truman Award, the highest award conferred by the National Guard Association of the United States. Granger was selected for exceptional contributions towards the national security of the United States, and for her sustained support of the National Guard, Granger’s office said in a news release.

MANUFACTURING

Kerry E. Braxton has joined Acme Brick Company as associate general counsel. His legal career includes global Fortune 500 corporations, a Top 10 international law firm and recognitions as Marquis Who’s Who in America for Achievements in Law, America’s Most Honored Lawyers by Martindale-Hubbell and Texas Top-Rated Lawyer by Martindale-Hubbell among his many other notable recognitions of achievement.

Kerry Braxton

Braxton is a published author of real estate and corporate risk management and insurance legal publications and a frequent speaker at national and international legal conferences.

He is a member of the State Bar of Texas, the Tarrant County Bar Association, the Dallas Bar Association and the Association of Corporate Counsel and holds a seat on the Board of Directors of the Texas General Counsel Forum.

NONPROFIT

Tarrant Area Food Bank (TAFB) begins its 2021 fiscal year Oct. 1 with a new president and CEO, four new board members and a new chair of the board.

“With the arrival of our new President and CEO, Julie Butner, and with the prevalence the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020 has been one the most pivotal years in the history of TAFB,” said current Board Chair Andy Fort.

“It is imperative to have a strong board of directors to guide us through new beginnings, and we are proud of the members that we are adding to the board,” Fort said.

The new board members are:

­– Mercedes Bolen is Vice President of External Affairs and Community Relations for Hillwood, the developer of AllianceTexas and one of the top industrial, commercial and residential real estate developers in the country. She received both her bachelor of science in communications and her master of business administration from East Carolina University.

– Ashli Blumenfeld is the Co-President and Owner of Standard Meat, a family owned protein portioning operation founded by her great- grandfather Ben H. Rosenthal, which is a staple of the Fort Worth food industry. She received her bachelor of arts in communication cum laude from Tulane University with a business minor.

– Christy Lara is the Director of Public Relations and Communications for the Albertsons Companies Southern Division, which includes Tom Thumb, Albertsons and Randalls stores in DFW, Houston, Austin and Louisiana. She earned her bachelor of science and business administration degree from the University of Phoenix.

– Julie Williams is the Board President of One World Everybody Eats, a national network of pay-what-you-can cafes designed to build community and increase food security. Her husband, Jeff, is the Founder of Taste Project which operates Taste Community Restaurant, Fort Worth’s own nonprofit pay-what-you-can restaurant. She holds a bachelor’s of science degree in business from California State University, San Marcos.

Chair-elect Don Mills will replace Fort as chair of the board. Mills is a Distinguished Professor of Educational Leadership at TCU and holds his doctorate in Higher Education from the University of North Texas.

The Junior League of Fort Worth Inc. celebrates its 91st year with a new president, Amber Robertson, and a new board of directors for the 2020-2021 League year.

“This year is no different and yet very different. Under the umbrella of a global pandemic, we’re all facing new challenges,” Robertson said.

“The JLFW is determined to meet these challenges head on and continue to make a difference in our own lives, in the lives of those we serve alongside and in the lives of the residents of Fort Worth,” Robertson said.

The Junior League’s almost 2,000 members contribute more than 50,000 volunteer hours annually to over 44 local agencies and community placements.

Placements include serving newer organizations such as Junior Achievement, Justin’s Place and True Worth Place, continuing to work with long-time partners and Fort Worth treasures like Cook Children’s, Kinderfrogs, Mayfest, SafeHaven and Texas Ballet Theater, as well as supporting six FWISD schools through the League’s Jr.MINTS program and the newly opened JLFW Diaper Bank.

Modified volunteer opportunities following COVID-19 pandemic safety guidelines have been made available, meetings and trainings have turned virtual, and both Christmas in Cowtown Holiday Gift Market and Grand Entry Gala are being reimagined with the health and safety of the community in mind.

In 2020-2021, the Junior League will provide 10 grants totaling $560,000 to local nonprofit organizations including ACH Child and Family Services, The Net Fort Worth, The Women’s Center, and Unbound Fort Worth.

In 2019-2020, the organization raised more than $1.7 Million through its three largest fundraisers.

Robertson joined JLFW in 2006 and has previously served in a variety of leadership roles in both the community and fundraising areas of the League.

In addition, the 2020 – 2021 Board of Directors include:

Elizabeth Knuckley, President-Elect

Megan Valusek, Administrative Vice President

Devin Wenske Sanders, Communications Vice President

Katie Ciccarino, Community Vice President

Lindsey Buckmaster, Education Vice President

Brittyn Brender, Finance Vice President

Danielle Dollahite, Finance Assistant Vice President

Mary Lou Hilliard, Fund Development Vice President

Brooke Scoggin, Membership Vice President

Tiffany Rubenkoenig, Sustaining Advisor

Leslie Hunt, Nominating Chair

The complete list of JLFW 2020-2021 Project grants include:

ACH Child and Family Services: $100,000 toward residential treatment center and wellness program for high needs foster youth.

The Net Fort Worth: $100,000 toward The Worthy Co. job training center.

The Women’s Center: $100,000 toward space redesign to expand capacity for rape, crisis, and poverty services.

Unbound Fort Worth: $70,000 toward equipment and survivor support at the new drop-in center at OneSafe Place.

Breakthrough Fort Worth: $50,000 for program expansion into East Fort Worth.

The Cliburn: $40,000 toward the Sixteenth Van Cliburn International Piano Competition.

The Ladder Alliance: $30,000 for the Welcome to the Arts Program.

Tarrant Area Food Bank: $25,000 toward summer farmers markets.

The Salvation Army:$25,000 for culinary arts training program.

Big Brothers Big Sisters Tarrant County: $20,000 for the Mentor 2.0 program at Young Women’s Leadership Academy.

ORGANIZATIONS

The Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce Officers board of directors announced Aug. 20 that Brandom Gengelbach, president of the chamber, has been named chief executive officer.

Gengelbach succeeds Bill Thornton, who retired July 7, 2020. Thornton had been in the CEO/president role since 2000 after serving in economic development since 1989. Gengelbach joined the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce as EVP of Economic Development in November of 2016.

REAL ESTATE

Bryan Bishop has joined Lee & Associates Dallas/Fort Worth as an associate. Bishop joins Reed A. Parker’s team with a specialization on industrial tenant representation, project leasing, building sales, and investment properties in the Great Southwest (GSW) Commercial Real Estate Market.

WEALTH MANAGEMENT

Argent Financial Group, an independent fiduciary wealth management firm, has announced two promotions in its Mineral Management division. Megan Bowers, who is in the Fort Worth, office, was promoted to audit manager, and Grant Nelson, who is in Ruston, Louisiana, was promoted to audit associate. Both report to David Luke, president of Argent Mineral Management.

Bowers has been with Argent for six years and will lead the audit team and also be responsible for setting up client assets and researching title documents to verify mineral ownership across the 12 states in which Argent operates. She earned her bachelor’s degree in computer information systems from Lubbock Christian University.

She is a member of the American Association of Professional Landmen and the National Association of Division Order Analysts. She also received the Heritage Founders Award in 2019, where she was recognized for her professionalism and ethical integrity by Argent’s subsidiary, Heritage Trust, located in Oklahoma City.

Nelson was a part-time audit associate for Argent for the past year. He joined Argent after graduating from Louisiana Tech University in Ruston in 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in finance. Nelson volunteers with the children’s ministry and youth group at Bridge Community Church.