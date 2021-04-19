Newsmakers: New Science and Engineering dean at TCU

AGRICULTURE

BPS Agriculture has elevated David Coorts to Vice President of Technical Development. The Argyle-based, diversified agriculture holding company currently incubates three start-ups: Verano365, Farm Shield, and PureAcre that use the firm’s proprietary carrier technology to enhance agriculture input performance, the company said in a news release.

BANKING/FINANCE

Texas Capital Bank, N.A., and its parent company Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), announced that Julia Harman has been appointed to the newly created position of Head of Corporate Banking.

EDUCATION

Teresa Abi-Nader Dahlberg, provost and vice chancellor for Academic Affairs at Texas Christian University, has appointed Michael Kruger, Ph.D., – dean for the College of Science & Engineering, the second-largest college at TCU.

Michael Kruger

Kruger has served as dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of South Dakota since 2017, overseeing 17 departments and nine centers and institutes. Previously he was associate dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Missouri-Kansas City from 2013 to 2017.

The Fort Worth Museum of Science and History reports that two local teens received prestigious honors after representing the museum in the international Earth Optimism Video Challenge.

Priya Stamper, a freshman at I.M. Terrell High School, was one of 20 finalists, receiving special recognition for her video “Mental Health and Sleep.”

Pilar Olivas, a junior at Nolan Catholic High School, also came away with high honors. Pilar was one of only four awardees nationwide selected for the highly prestigious Smithsonian Filmmaking Teen Internship.

This project is supported by the Smithsonian Institution, in collaboration with the Smithsonian’s Earth Optimism initiative.

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Shamoil Shipchandler was namedSenior Vice President and Chief Counsel for risk and regulatory matters at Charles Schwab Corp. in January. Shamoil is a former senior officer at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas, where he handled significant high-profile cases and led two offices through tumultuous periods that included government shutdowns, budget reductions, and hiring freezes. As director of the SEC’s Fort Worth Regional Office, Shamoil supervised all examination and enforcement activities in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Kansas. As Deputy Criminal Chief at the USAO,

GOVERNMENT

Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed Michael Glynn to the Texas Commission on Fire Protection for terms set to expire on Feb. 1, 2027. Glynn of Roanoke is a Fire Captain for the Fort Worth Fire Department and an adjunct instructor at Tarrant County College. He is the president for the Fort Worth Firefighters Association-IAFF Local 440, trustee for the Texas State Association of Fire Fighters and a member, service representative and labor education instructor for the International Association of Fire Fighters. Glynn received an Associate of Applied Science in Fire Science from San Antonio College and a Bachelor of Business Administration from Texas A&M University.

HEALTH CARE

Health Care Service Corporation announced James G. “Jim” Springfield, FACHE, has been named president of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas.

Monticello Health Services, a company offering partnership-based imaging, physical therapy and pain management facilities throughout Dallas-Fort Worth, has named Mike Carlozzi as its new chief operating officer.

HOSPITALITY

Mike Crum, Director of Public Events for the City of Fort Worth, has been appointed to represent Texas venue managers in facilitating heightened communication within Region 6 of the International Association of Venue Managers (IAVM). Region 6 of IAVM includes Texas, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico and the Country of Mexico.

INSURANCE

Brightway Insurance, one of the largest Personal Lines independent insurance agencies in the U.S., presented Agency Owner Tyson Rochelle of Brightway, The Tyson Rochelle Agency in Fort Worth, with its 2020 Rookie of the Year award for being the highest-producing Agency Owner (based on new property/casualty policies written) whose agency opened in the prior year.

LAW

Broude Smith Jennings & McGlinchey PC has added Kathryn Siverling as associate attorney.

RETAIL

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) announced that appointed Elliott Wilke became the company’s chief growth officer April 5.

Andrea Wolfe, Vice President of Brand Development, previously served as Chewy’s Vice President of Marketing, started March 29. She has held executive and director-level marketing roles at companies such as Outdoorsy, Spreetrail and Whole Foods.

Tom Petersen, Vice President of Merchandising, who previously served as Chewy’s Vice President of Merchandising, also started March 29.

TECHNOLOGY

ECI Software Solutions has named software marketer Adrian van Haaften as Chief Marketing Officer.

Aventiv Technologies and Platinum Equity have appointed Yusef Jackson, a noted civil rights activist and son of the Rev. Jesse Jackson, as a senior executive at the company and advisor to the ownership group. Jackson will help Aventiv’s corrections subsidiary, Securus Technologies, expand and implement an ongoing effort to make current products and services more affordable and accessible, and develop new offerings that help create better outcomes for incarcerated individuals.