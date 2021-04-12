PytchBlack announces new account executive Gianni Mancini

PytchBlack, a Fort Worth based creative consulting firm, has announced the hiring of Gianni Mancini as the firm’s account executive. Mancini will manage multiple agency accounts, as well as assist on social media efforts for agency clients.

“Gianni brings his psychology focused education and sports discipline to help lead research efforts for the agency,” said Andrew Yanez, PytchBlack Managing Partner. “His addition to our team will give us a new perspective on the world of college sports, as well as a better understanding of the consumer’s mind.”

Mancini brings social media experience, also having conducted creative campaigns for some of the music industry’s most prominent figures including Nghtmre, A$AP TyY, Deorro, and others, while working on the west coast.

Most recently, he worked for Marc Samuels Jewelers where he led all digital and social efforts and campaign strategies.

Mancini is a native of Dallas with roots in Fort Worth. He obtained his undergraduate degree from Texas Christian University, where he played on the men’s tennis team.