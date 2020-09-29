79.7 F
Fort Worth
Tuesday, September 29, 2020
Randstad US to bring 1,100 remote customer service and call center jobs to Texas

By FWBP Staff
Photo by Petr Macháček on Unsplash

FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Randstad US (Https://www.randstadusa.com) has announced that it is hiring for 1,100 remote customer service representative jobs in Texas. Candidates looking for job opportunities can apply through an online portal or attend an upcoming virtual hiring event, the company said in a news release.

The jobs are 100% remote and are not tied to any specific geographical location in the state.
Randstad will accept applications during a virtual career expo taking place on Sept. 30 between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. CDT.
Interested candidates are encouraged to RSVP for the virtual hiring event (https://events.indeed.com/event/56724/) > or contact RIS-CGRecruitment@randstadusa.com for more information.

The customer service representative roles are paying up to $13.50 an hour depending on experience. Candidates must be willing to work a 40-hour schedule, possess a high school diploma or GED equivalent, and have access to a personal computer, USB headset, and high-speed internet.
“Workers in Texas continue to grapple with the aftershocks of the pandemic economy, but demand for customer service positions is rising with the expected holiday rush,” said Veronica Iniguez, area vice president at Randstad US. “We hope to connect 1,1000 unemployed Texans with the companies that need help and provide new opportunities even in this challenging environment.”

The company is offering prospective employees incentives, such as the ability to gain permanent employment in as little as four months for top performers. The role will include trainings and other opportunities for professional development, including frequent coaching and feedback mechanisms to maximize individual performance and growth potential.
Job seekers are encouraged to complete the online application (https://www.randstadusa.com/jobs/search/308/AB_3465862/call-center_dallas/) prior to the event to speed up the process or if they are unable to attend the virtual hiring event.

Applicants must be 18 years of age and pass a drug screen and background check.
Randstad North America Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Randstad N.V., a global provider of flexible work and human resources services.
Randstad’s North American operations comprise nearly 5,700 associates and a deployed workforce of more than 94,000 in the U.S. and Canada.
Learn more at www.randstadusa.com or www.randstad.ca.

