Rebecca Rodriguez joins marketing, pr firm

Sunwest Communications has added noted strategic communications professional and media expert Rebecca Rodriguez as managing director. Rodriguez joins Sunwest Communications from the U.S. House of Representatives in the office of Congresswoman Kay Granger, where she served as district director.



Prior to this role, she served as a communications manager at the City of Arlington, chief of communications at Dallas ISD, and vice president of marketing and community relations at the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History, respectively.

“After being a friend of the firm for so long, it’s an absolute privilege to join Sunwest Communications,” said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez is a former broadcast journalist who worked as an anchor and reporter at both CBS-owned KTVT and WFAA television stations in Dallas. Prior to landing in Dallas for more than half of her career, Rodriguez worked as a broadcast journalist in Waco, Austin and Seattle. She went on to launch her own communications firm, Ciano Media, which specialized in bilingual content development, video production and strategic communications.



“Working with Rebecca while at KTVT CBS11 was a pleasure, and I am confident her experience will complement the current Sunwest team of experts,” said Crayton Webb, owner and CEO of Sunwest Communications. “Rebecca’s expertise in communication strategies, news media, municipal government and nonprofit organizations will be a valuable resource to our team and clients.”



Rodriguez received her B.A. from Southwest Texas State University. Until recently, she served as a member of the Fort Worth Cultural District Alliance board, the Visit Fort Worth Marketing Advisory Committee and is active in numerous other professional and civic organizations. She currently volunteers with Casa Manana, the Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts and First United Methodist Church of Arlington.



Also joining the Sunwest team is Southern Methodist University graduate and Navy veteran Jerry Crayton. He initially joined Sunwest as an intern. Crayton served four years in the U.S. Navy as an Aviation Machinist Mate (Aircraft Mechanic). He has since developed a passion for narrative documentation and storytelling, especially through editorial photography.

Sunwest Communications was founded in Dallas in 1982 to help companies and brands build trust, increase visibility and reach business goals through strategic marketing and public relations initiatives.

www.sunwestpr.com