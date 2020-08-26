Six Tarrant women honored on 100th anniversary of women’s voting

To celebrate the 19th Amendment that became part of the U.S. Constitution on Aug. 20 one hundred years ago, the Tarrant County League of Women Voters awarded six Tarrant County women in elective office the 2020 LWVTC Democracy Star for distinguished public service

Recognized are were U.S. Rep. Kay Granger, R-Fort Worth; former Judge Maryellen Hicks; Fort Worth ISD Trustee Ashley Paz; Former Justice Sue Walker; Criminal District Attorney Sharen Wilson; and Texas State Sen. Beverly Powell, D-Fort Worth.

In interviews posted on https://my.lwv.org/texas/tarrant-county

, Granger, Paz, Powell, and Wilson talk about their experiences in politics and public office. For anyone thinking of running for office or supporting someone running, these interviews are both inspirational and instructive. Hicks and Walker had scheduling conflicts and were unavailable to record an interview.

