Six Tarrant women honored on 100th anniversary of women’s voting

By FWBP Staff

To celebrate the 19th Amendment that became part of the U.S. Constitution on Aug. 20  one hundred years ago, the Tarrant County League of Women Voters awarded six Tarrant County women in elective office the 2020 LWVTC Democracy Star for distinguished public service
Recognized are were U.S. Rep. Kay Granger, R-Fort Worth; former Judge Maryellen Hicks; Fort Worth ISD Trustee Ashley Paz; Former Justice Sue Walker; Criminal District Attorney Sharen Wilson; and Texas State Sen. Beverly Powell, D-Fort Worth.
In interviews posted on https://my.lwv.org/texas/tarrant-county

Tarrant County | MyLOThe League of Women Voters of Tarrant County – Arlington Unit, in conjunction with the Fielder House Museum, has put together an exhibit on the second floor of the museum to mark and celebrate 100th anniversaries surrounding the passage of 19th Amendment and the organization of the League of Women Voters.my.lwv.org

, Granger, Paz, Powell, and Wilson talk about their experiences in politics and public office.  For anyone thinking of running for office or supporting someone running, these interviews are both inspirational and instructive. Hicks and Walker had scheduling conflicts and were unavailable to record an interview.
