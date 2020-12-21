Fort Worth People: Honors and promotions

EDUCATION

The National Academy of Inventors (NAI) has selected University of Texas at Arlington adjunct professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering and alumnus David Hunn as a fellow. Hunn becomes the latest of 18 NAI fellows from UT Arlington.

Hunn was formerly the director of technology and innovation and senior fellow/technical director at Lockheed Martin. A 1992 doctoral graduate of UTA, Hunn also earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in mechanical and aerospace engineering from the university. In 2012, UTA honored him at its annual Distinguished Alumni Gala.

Hunn used his UT Arlington educational foundation in acquiring 36 patents covering a variety of advanced structures and materials topics, as well as advanced system engineering topics important to the fields of hypersonics, flight vehicles and airborne sensors.

In 2009 he was selected as Inventor of the Year by Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control.

MANAGEMENT

Paslay Management Group (PMG), a professional management firm specializing in advising and representing aviation facility owners, has announced that James E. Bennett, A.A.E., as a Principal. Bennett has more than 40 years of airport leadership experience.

MARKETING/PUBLIC RELATIONS

North Texas-based strategic communications firm Cooksey Communications recently added Mary Kate Jeffries to its team as an account manager. Jeffries has managed public relations and strategic communications for some of the nation’s most prominent companies and PR agencies over her two-decade public relations career.

NONPROFITS

Leadership Fort Worth’s Board of Directors has selected Jennifer Treviño as the organization’s next executive director, the organization said in a news release. Treviño is a graduate to the organization’s 2009 Leadership Class.

“Treviño has a strong track record of facilitating and strengthening relationships across a range of stakeholders, including executive leaders, donors, board members, alumni, staff, and volunteers. Her collaborative approach is what we need to move Leadership Fort Worth forward,” Leadership Fort Worth Board President Ramon Guajardo Jr. said.

Treviño succeeds Harriet Harral who retired in June 2020 after serving as the Leadership Fort Worth’s executive director for more nearly 25 years.

Most recently Treviño served as Chief Development Officer of Girls Inc. of Tarrant County, and had a long tenure as vice president and chief of staff at UNT Health Science Center.

Treviño holds a master of business administration degree from Texas Christian University and a bachelor of business administration with emphasis in marketing and management from Texas Tech University. She is also a certified diversity professional.

SteerFW, a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization which guides, connects, and engages emerging leaders and passionate citizens to be civically engaged in Fort Worth, added seven new members to its board of directors.

The SteerFW 2021 Board of Directors:

President: Chris Stolarzyk, United Way of Tarrant County; Immediate-Past President: Tracy Cliburn, Transwestern; and President Elect Erika Ramos, Game Theory.

New and returning board members: Julie Arriola, Legend Bank; Fernando Peralta Berrios, Texas Army National Guard; Jesse Borries, Allied Electronics; Brenton Bridge, JP & Associates Realtors; Andrew Dilda, Lonesome Dove; Nathan Draughn, BB & T; Phil Esmaili, Burns & McDonnell Engineering; Sara Fishbane, Bellevue University; Mateson Gutierrez, Cache; Matthew Hall, Raise Your Hand Texas; Katrina Johnson, Keller ISD; Terrell McCoy, Jr, Leadership ISD; Jassmine Posada, Fort Worth ISD; Sydney Thomas, Alzheimer’s Association and Mario Valdez, Quorum Architects.

POLITICS

U.S. Rep. Kay Granger, R-Fort Worth, has been reelected by members of the House Republican Steering Committee to serve as Lead Republican of the House Appropriations Committee.

Granger was the first Republican woman to represent Texas in the U.S. House of Representatives, and was chosen by her colleagues to serve as ranking member of the committee in the 116th Congress. As the Lead Republican on the Committee, she is responsible for advocating for Republican members and working with House leadership, the Senate, and the White House to ensure the priorities of the American people are funded.

Before becoming ranking member, Granger served as chairwoman of the powerful Defense Appropriations Subcommittee, which handles more than 50 percent of all appropriations committee funding.