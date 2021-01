Interviews

Mayor Betsy Price of Fort Worth

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price, the longest serving mayor in the city’s history, announced Tuesday Jan. 5 she will not seek a sixth term as the city’s top elected official. Price made the announcement at a City Hall press conference.

Price will leave office as Fort Worth’s longest serving mayor. She was elected to a record fifth two-year term in 2019. She served as Tarrant County Tax Assessor-Collector before running for mayor.