Jennifer Henderson: A lifetime as a Semi-Mad Woman

I was born at the corner of creativity and workaholic. I received the artistic and imaginative gene from my mother and an astounding work ethic and sense of business from my father.

Early on, I realized that the ability to use both the left and right sides of my brain would be an advantage when it came to making art and money. I’ve often been told it’s an oddity – a rare, equal balance of the two.

I had, I thought, the perfect gene pool to leave college and enter the advertising business. Coupled with touches of positivity and naivety, I was sure I would succeed in the mad world of a male-dominated industry.

My combination of skills would be called upon through the mid-90s, when gender bias and sexism in the industry were normal, not yet recognized as an issue, and few women occupied a corner office. And, sexual harassment in the workplace was commonplace.

The situations I encountered only made me stronger, more determined and a force to be reckoned with – a force so strong I would not be stopped.

My stubbornness enabled me to plow through work life, mostly oblivious to what might actually happen if I stopped to consider what was happening … or bothered to listen to advice from people much smarter who might actually have had something valuable to say.

Was I stubborn or highly optimistic, which I would prefer to think?

I loved what I was doing – creating (art, design, ad content) and making money. When I got my first job in a small ad agency just after graduation, I loved it … and hated it. It was a toxic atmosphere with very little respect for employees.

Still, I was creating and learning and had a positive attitude. The next agency job was exactly the same. Only then did I question why would I work in a field that had very little respect for me, my ideas and my gender?

I knew then I wanted out. I vowed never to work for another advertising agency again. I was jaded by an industry that was so dominated by men. It’s an industry that, even to this day has an unbalanced representation that is hard to fathom – only .1 percent of creative agencies are founded by women.

If I realized how much those early experiences would shape me, I probably would have shed fewer tears. I think there is an over-riding lesson to share from my journey that is practical and pertinent for female owners and entrepreneurs.

When we finally realize that we are greater than our limitations, we can rise like mountains. We can push beyond our comfort zones, get over ourselves and go beyond where we would have stopped.

I started my business, J.O., 22 years ago at age 25. It’s an advertising agency – surprise – and never once did I consider it could fail. Failure was not an option, even a remote possibility considering the drive, persistence, determination and the “I’ll show you” mentality I had picked up along the way. I have done it my way and RESPECT is at the forefront – for my employees, and to my vendors and my hard-earned clients.

Early on, I was approached several times about forming partnerships or being absorbed or hired by other ad agencies.

I remember one conversation during which I was told I should be thinking about having children and letting another company take care of me rather than me running my own small business. Another near-miss “opportunity” was avoiding a potential business merger when I realized that the male consultant handling it had re-arranged my company ledgers to work in his favor.

My gut has never allowed me to move forward with any merger talk, thankfully. I did mention stubbornness, right? I have had to do it my way, making my own decisions.

As J.O. Agency started to grow and my accounts and the agency were receiving attention, there were many times when a competitor would ridicule me or pity me for being a small agency trying to do big jobs “way beyond my means.” The petty criticism was typical and, at the time, frequent. It only made me more determined to succeed.

Since opening in 1998, I’ve made many friends … yes, even men … loved most clients and have had absolutely joyous moments with co-workers. In the advertising industry, North Texas has some real talent. But 22 years of owning a small business in a “good ol’ boy” town takes a tough skin.

My hope is that younger women in the workplace do not have the same experiences I did 30 years ago.

And if, unfortunately, you do, tap into the advice of a woman who’s been there, done that. Find a mentor, an advisor, a coach. Ask your tough questions and listen closely.

There’s no stopping us, ladies.

Jennifer Henderson is the owner of J.O. Agency, J. Henderson Properties, Gallery 440 and operates a nonprofit, The Cause Agency. She can be reached at jhenderson@joagency.com.

J.O. Agency

440 South Main St.

Fort Worth 76104

817.335.0100

https://joagency.com