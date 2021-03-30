BPS Agriculture names David Coorts VP of Technical Development

BPS Agriculture has elevated David Coorts to Vice President of Technical Development. The Argyle-based, diversified agriculture holding company currently incubates three start-ups: Verano365, Farm Shield, and PureAcre that use the firm’s proprietary carrier technology to enhance agriculture input performance, the company said in a news release.

Coorts initially joined Verano365 as a technical director in 2019, and he now oversees technical development for all three companies.

“Dave’s advancement is a well-earned recognition of his steadfast efforts that have placed BPS Ag on a solid foundation. Since 2019, we’ve expanded our portfolio of companies from one entity to three, allowing us to participate in specialty horticulture, crop protection, and fertilizer markets,” said John Appel, president of BPS Agriculture.

“Dave has been instrumental during our launch phase: guiding us through regulatory processes, collaborating closely with research and development, overseeing third-party research, and educating growers and partners about how our technology works. We wouldn’t be where we are without him,” Appel said.

Coorts holds a bachelor of science in plant and soil science from Tennessee Technological University and a master of science in soil taxonomy from The University of Tennessee. He lives in Argyle with his wife and has six children and five grandkids.

Coorts collaborates closely with research scientists to formulate horticulture and agriculture chemicals with OpusMAX, a first-of-its-kind, water-based chemistry that facilitates the self-assembly of supramolecular structures from active ingredients, the news release said.

Utilizing 35-years of experience in agriculture, Coorts brings a storied and sensible outlook to the BPS Agriculture team where he often analyzes projects from the perspectives of customers to ensure products fit a need in the market and will be easy-to-use.

“At the end of the day, it’s all about delivering results to our partners and growers,” says Coorts. “My goal at BPS Agriculture is to help soften the environmental impact agriculture inputs have on the Earth, while still delivering quality and generous yields to farmers and growers.”

BPS Agriculture has released four products commercially since Coorts’ arrival, all designed to meet both environmental and economic pressures that today’s growers face.

“With the technology we have in OpusMAX, we see endless possibilities to improve agriculture as we know it, and Dave’s variety of experiences and innate curiosity make him a top-notch navigator as we chart a path forward,” said Appel.