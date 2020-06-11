Calloway’s names new vice president of Finance

Amy L. Yoon has been named vice president of Finance, secretary at Calloway’s Nursery Inc., effective May 13, 2020. Yoon formerly served Calloway’s in the position of Controller.

Marce Ward, C.E.O. and President, “Amy Yoon is a valuable asset to our company, and she has been an excellent addition to our management team. We are very excited to have Amy move into this new role to help our business move forward.”

Prior to joining Calloway’s, she served as controller for a Carrollton-based manufacturing company. She has over 13 years of experience in accounting, with a Master’s degree in Accounting & Information Systems from the University of Texas at Dallas, and a Masters of Business Administration (MBA) degree from the University of Texas at Arlington. She has previously served as Executive Director and board member for the Asian Film Festival of Dallas, as well as on the board of the National Board of Sigma Phi Omega Sorority, Inc. She lives in Arlington with her husband and son.

Calloway’s Nursery is a 22-store garden center chain serving both Dallas-Fort Worth (as Calloway’s Nursery) and Houston (as Cornelius Nursery). The company has more Texas Certified Nursery Professionals in its stores than any other nursery or garden center in Texas.