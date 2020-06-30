DA’s communication officer changing jobs

Samantha Jordan, the communications officer in the Office of Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney Sharen Wilson is leaving to become Director or Marketing and Communications with the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs).

The program is administered by the National Institute of Justice and managed through a cooperative agreement with the UNT Center for Human Identification the UNT Health Science Center.



Jordan has provided strategic direction for both internal and external communications for the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office and served as the liaison to the news media since 2015. Her last day with the office July 17, the district attorney’s office said in a news release.



“Sam has been essential in the development of the office’s first-ever annual report and quarterly newsletters and the growth of engaged CDA social media followers. I especially appreciate her development of the ‘Not in My County’ public awareness campaign for National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Her contribution to our efforts to reduce Intimate Partner Violence in Tarrant County cannot be overstated,” Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney Sharen Wilson said.



”I am excited about this new challenge, taking up the mission of our nation’s silent mass disaster – the epidemic of missing and unidentified children and adults across this country. NamUs and the UNT Center for Human Identification are making incredible, innovative strides in so many critical areas, and I feel lucky to be joining this team,” Jordan said.

– FWBP Staff