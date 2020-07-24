Fluor appoints new CFO

Irving-based Fluor Corp. (NYSE: FLR) announced July 24 that Joe Brennan has been appointed as Fluor’s chief financial officer (CFO) effective July 22, 2020, following D. Michael Steuert’s decision to retire from the position. To assist with the transition, Steuert has agreed to remain with the company as a senior advisor through the end of the year.

“After seven years of retirement, I returned to Fluor last year to help the new management team with the strategic review of our organization and to provide expertise as Fluor charted a new path forward,” said Mike Steuert. “While the past year has been challenging, I believe we have made great strides. I am confident that Fluor’s financial operations are in good hands, and I have made the personal decision to return to retirement and transition the role to a seasoned executive. Joe has the knowledge and experience required to complete our on-going internal review as it moves to conclusion and manage Fluor’s finance function going forward.”

Joe Brennan has worked at Fluor since 1991 and most recently served as the senior vice president, operations controller since June 2020. Previous roles include segment controller of Energy & Chemicals from 2016 to 2020 and general manager of Fluor’s southern California operations from 2013 to 2016 as well as manager of ICA Fluor operations from 2008 to 2013.

“We are pleased to have the talent and knowledge of Fluor’s business that Joe brings to the CFO role,” said Carlos Hernandez, Fluor’s chief executive officer. “He is a strong leader who is equally dedicated to returning Fluor to a position of strength and leadership in our industry. We also appreciate and have benefited tremendously from the countless hours of hard work that Mike has devoted to Fluor during these challenging times. While there remains work to be done and there are no assurances as to our timing, we expect to file the 2019 Form 10-K before September 30.”