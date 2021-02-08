AZZ appoints two independent directors

Fort Worth-based AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ), a global provider of metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services, has appointed two new independent directors, Carol R. Jackson and Clive A. Grannum, to AZZ’s Board of Directors.

Both Jackson and Grannum will serve as directors until they stand for election at AZZ’s next Annual Shareholders meeting in July 2021.

Jackson currently serves as President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of HarbisonWalker International, the largest supplier of ceramic refractories in the U.S. with operations in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe, and Southeast Asia, and commercial interests globally.

Jackson holds a B.S. degree in Business Administration from Duquesne University, an M.B.A. from Carnegie Mellon University, and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Pittsburgh.

Grannum currently serves as President, Performance Alloys and Composites of Materion Corporation, a leading advanced materials supplier. Prior to joining Materion, Mr. Grannum served as Corporate Vice President, Corporate Officer and President – Global Chlorinated Organics at Olin Corporation.

Grannum holds a B.S. degree in Aerospace Engineering from Boston University, and an M.B.A. from Yale University School of Management.

“We are pleased to welcome Carol and Clive as new independent directors on AZZ’s Board. Carol has built a distinguished career within both the industrial and coatings markets, and Clive brings experience in global manufacturing, business development, process improvement, and transformational growth. Their skills and experiences complement our existing directors’ industry and executive leadership experience and expertise in operations, finance, M&A, and governance/oversight,” Daniel Feehan, chairman of AZZ’s Board of Directors, said in the announcement.

Feehan said the additions were another step in the ongoing board refreshment process, and were the result of a comprehensive search process conducted by the board, with the assistance of a leading independent search firm.

Kevern R. Joyce announced his retirement as a board member Feb. 1 “Mr. Joyce has served the shareholders of AZZ with honor and distinction throughout his 24-year tenure on the board, including six years as chairman. His valuable experience in the energy field and seasoned governance perspective will be missed,” Feehan said.