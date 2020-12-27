Fort Worth business receives grant from Courvoisier Cognac and National Urban League

Courvoisier Cognac has partnered with National Urban League, a historic civil rights organization dedicated to economic empowerment, equality and social justice.

As part of last month’s Small Business Entrepreneurship Summit, of which Courvoisier was a presenting sponsor and participant, the National Urban League will provide a $5,000 grant to five event attendees whose small businesses have been impacted by COVID-19.

Among them is Kristin Meyers, of Bhakti Wellness Yoga in Fort Worth.

Bhakti Wellness Yoga provides yoga and mindfulness training to organizations, institutions, and individuals, the news release said.

Meyers strongly believes that yoga and mindfulness practices should be for everybody. Her teaching philosophy is rooted in accessibility through finding creative ways to make a gentle yoga and meditation practice within reach for all who wish to participate.

Also receiving a grant is Wendell Matthews, Goat and Bear Men’s Grooming, in Houston.

The granting opportunity reflects Courvoisier’s commitment to empowering and supporting Black and other underserved communities, the news release said.

In addition to a long-term partnership with National Urban League, the premium spirits brand has pledged $1 million to provide lasting support to Black-owned businesses and entrepreneurs over the span of five years.