Fort Worth Housing Solutions adds three senior leaders

Fort Worth Housing Solutions has announced the addition of three senior leaders to its management team.

Michael C. Grigsby, a Fort Worth Police Department veteran of more than 20 years, has been named director of security for the agency. Grigsby leads all security processes and systems and is responsible for maintaining a safe and secure environment for residents and employees.

Grigsby previously served as a crime prevention specialist in the Police Department’s East Division. Most recently, he coordinated enforcement of Fort Worth’s Crime-Free Multi-Family Housing ordinance, serving residents across the city’s multi-family communities. He is a member of the Texas Chisholm Trail Crime Prevention Association.

Grigsby is a Polytechnic High School alumnus who earned his undergraduate degree from Dallas Baptist University with studies in religion, psychology and criminal justice.

Melanie Kroeker has been named director of human resources. She brings almost 25 years of private and public sector human resources experience to the agency. Kroeker leads the team focused on employee benefits, leadership development, compensation, diversity, employee relations, ethics and compliance, employee development and staffing management.

Melanie Kroeker

Kroeker previously served as Trinity Metro’s Vice President of Human Resources and Equal Employment Opportunity Officer for 19 years. She holds a bachelor of administration in management degree from The University of Texas at Arlington and a Professional in Human Resources certification through HRCI and a SHRM-CP (Certified Professional) through the Society for Human Resources Management.

Kroeker is a member of the Society for Human Resources Management and the Fort Worth Human Resources Management Association and serves on the Southwest Benefits Association Board of Directors.

Kristin N. Sullivan joined Fort Worth Housing Solutions in May 2020 as communications manager. She is responsible for agency external communications and efforts to market the agency’s programs and services to clients and community partners.

Kristin Sullivan

Previously, Sullivan served as JPS Foundation executive director and was the founding executive director of the early childhood literacy initiative Read Fort Worth. She is a former associate vice president for communications at The University of Texas at Arlington and was a longtime reporter and editor for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

About Fort Worth Housing Solutions

