Fort Worth small business receives national growth grant award





The National Association for the Self-Employed (NASE), a national advocate and resource for the self-employed and micro-business community, announced Sept. 8 that Fort Worth small business, Lecuyer Aviation, LLC, has been awarded a $4,000 second quarter 2020 Growth Grant sponsored by Dell Small Business. to help expand business operations.

Last year, NASE awarded $48,000 in grants to small businesses across the country and expects to do so again this year.



Lecuyer Aviation, LLC is owned by NASE member Robert Lecuyer. The grant was awarded in April. Lecuyer Aviation provides supply chain support to the government, military and commercial entities for manufacturer parts, components, assemblies, and finished products.

“Lecuyer Aviation, LLC, was chosen for this Growth Grant award sponsored by Dell Small Business because this Fort Worth small business demonstrated a well-defined plan for growth ranging from executing new marketing initiatives, purchasing new equipment or other creative ways to grow and expand,” said John Hearrell, NASE’s Vice President of Membership and Affiliate Programs.



For nearly 20 years, NASE’s focus has been on finding the most effective way to bolster success for small business and self-employed members in communities across the country, the organization said in a news release. NASE has awarded nearly $1,000,000 since the program’s inception.

Applications are considered on a rolling basis throughout the year and winning small businesses will be awarded $4,000 grants monthly throughout 2020. Visit the Growth Grant page for more information: https://www.nase.org/become-a-member/grants-and-scholarships/growth-grants

– FWBP Staff