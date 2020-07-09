Freese and Nichols’ Alfred Vidaurri elected NCARB first vice president/president-elect

FORT WORTH – July 7, 2020 –

Freese and Nichols Inc., Vice President/Principal Alfred Vidaurri Jr. FAIA, NCARB, AICP, was elected first vice president/president-elect of the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards (NCARB) at the organization’s 2020 Annual Business Meeting.



Vidaurri will become the first Latino president of the organization, which facilitates licensure and credentialing of architects, in June 2021, Freese and Nichols said in a news release.

According to NCARB, Vidaurri plans to focus over the next two years on furthering the organization’s equity, diversity, and inclusion efforts, including identifying and addressing barriers along the path to licensure and ensuring that the organization’s staff and volunteers reflect the diverse communities they serve.

From 2004-2015, Vidaurri was appointed to the Texas Board of Architectural Examiners and served as chair for seven years.

Freese and Nichols said he is committed to advancing architectural education and has represented NCARB on several National Architectural Accrediting Board (NAAB) visiting teams, which evaluate college architecture programs, and at the 2013 and 2019 NAAB Accreditation Review Forums.



He also oversaw creation of a pilot program for the TriNational Agreement, which facilitates reciprocal licensure among the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Vidaurri is a member of the American Institute of Architects (AIA), American Institute of Certified Planners (AICP), U.S. Green Building Council, National Organization of Minority Architects (NOMA), Texas Society of Architects and AIA Fort Worth. He was elevated to the AIA College of Fellows in 2015 and was awarded the NCARB President’s Medal for Distinguished Service in 2014.



He graduated from the University of Texas at Arlington’s Master of Architecture program. He has held numerous positions with and served as a frequent speaker for local, community and state organizations. He holds an NCARB Certificate and is licensed in Texas, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Oklahoma.

Freese and Nichols Inc., is a 126-year-old professional consulting firm serving clients across the Southeast and Southwest United States. It is the first multidiscipline architecture/engineering firm to receive the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award.

www.freese.com