96.1 F
Fort Worth
Monday, August 31, 2020
Management Gannett sells Pine Bluff Commercial to Arkansas newspaper
Management

Gannett sells Pine Bluff Commercial to Arkansas newspaper

By AP News
Newspapers closeup

Other News

AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/


PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Gannett Media Corp. sold the Pine Bluff Commercial publication to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and its parent company, WEHCO Newspapers Inc. of Little Rock.
The Commercial ceased publication Monday under Gannett’s ownership and will resume Tuesday as part of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette newspaper, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.
Democrat-Gazette Publisher Walter Hussman Jr. said the Commercial will be published in a digital replica format seven days a week as part of the Democrat-Gazette. The digital replica is identical to the print edition but delivered on an iPad or other computer device.
“What we’re doing here today is really unique in American newspaper publishing,” Hussman said at an announcement event Monday. “What we have done so far with the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and also the El Dorado News-Times, is we have switched to this seven-day-a-week digital replica of the paper and we deliver a paper on Sundays.”
The combined newspapers plan to print and deliver to subscribers in the Pine Bluff area through Oct. 12. After that, subscribers will receive a print edition only on Sundays as part of the Sunday edition of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.
“If this works in Pine Bluff, this is going to be great for community journalism in America because it’s going to show a model and a path forward for other newspapers to be sustainable and survivable,” Hussman said, noting that the Commercial has lost a lot of subscribers.
In his letter to subscribers, Hussman said he’s convinced the only way for the Commercial to continue daily publication is with a significant investment in local reporters and journalism, and to provide each subscriber with the full Democrat-Gazette.
Jay Fogarty, senior vice president of corporate development for Gannett, called the Pine Bluff Commercial a newspaper with a great legacy and tradition, and said the company is pleased the publication has found a new home.

Previous articleStocks end a bumpy day mostly lower, still notch August gain
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Health Care

Methodist Mansfield names vice president of finance

FWBP Staff -
Faustino Flores has joined Methodist Mansfield Medical Center as vice president of finance,...
Read more
Business

Brandom Gengelbach named Chief Executive Officer of Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce

FWBP Staff -
The Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce Officers board of directors announced Aug. 20 that Brandom Gengelbach, president of...
Read more
Business

Fort Worth group gets serious about comedy club, other investments

FWBP Staff -
ALG Holdings Family expands ALG Holdings Family LLC announces the launch of its new ambitious venture with ownership in...
Read more
Management

New partner at Pham Harrison

FWBP Staff -
Antonio Undrea Allen, who has built a labor and employment law practice that focuses on the representation of large and small business...
Read more
Culture

BoardBuild uses its own tool to add board members

FWBP Staff -
BoardBuild knows the value of building a diverse board with varying backgrounds, the organization says. That’s the reason...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101