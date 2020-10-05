70.5 F
By FWBP Staff
Ryan-Noel

Management

Glint Advertising promotes Ryan Noel to vice president, adds account director

FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Newly appointed Vice President Ryan Noel came to Glint Advertising because he believes in providing his clients with a holistic approach to their marketing strategy and that keeping the brand at the forefront of their work will always offer results, the company said in a news release.

As part of the leadership team, he is growing agency businesses on both the traditional and digital marketing side and brings a fresh and unique viewpoint to all of the work provided to clients, the company said.

Noel is active in the community as a member of the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce – North Area Council; Vision FW – Marketing Chairman; the Young Professional Summit Committee; and as a member of the advisory board of The Shaken Baby Alliance.

Glint Advertising has added Jamie Mendoza, a graduate of the University of Oklahoma, as an account director. Mendoza earned a bachelor’s in journalism and minored in enterprise studies from the Gaylord College of Communication and Journalism, one of the country’s top 10 journalism programs.

Jamie Mendoza

Mendoza was a digital strategist for Lindsey + Asp, OU’s student-run advertising and public relations agency, where she managed local and national clients.

Mendoza was also the public relations director for Sooner Sportspad, an award-winning sports television show, where sports analysts interview OU athletes and discuss all Oklahoma sports. The show is televised nationwide on Fox Sports and has a live studio audience every week.

Mendoza defines campaign objectives with the Glint team and collaborates with account executives, art directors, and website developers to execute clients’ goals. She is responsible for developing Glint’s social media strategy, as well as those of their clients.

Previous articleLongtime Granbury Chamber of Commerce president & CEO to retire
