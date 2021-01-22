Calloway’s names new marketing director

Jennifer Hatalski has been named Marketing Director at Calloway’s Nursery Inc., effective Jan. 4.

Prior to joining Calloway’s, Hatalski’s experience included leading the sales and customer experience for Studio Three, a boutique fitness studio in Chicago; opening Tesla’s flagship store in Chicago as an Assistant Manager; and marketing and developing IGC sales for the Hort Couture Plants brand through C. Raker & Sons, Inc. (now Raker-Roberta’s) in Litchfield, Michigan. as National Sales and Marketing Manager.

Hatalski’s industry experience started at a young age and by 18, she was managing a retail garden center in Pennsylvania. Hatalski went on to study Marketing at Boise State University and Horticulture Technology at the College of Western Idaho.

Marce Ward, President & C.E.O., shares, “Jen has many strengths and talents in which she has demonstrated solid leadership positions both within and outside of our industry. With Jen’s passions for both ornamental horticulture and delighting customers, we are confident this addition to our strong team at Calloway’s and Cornelius will help our business continue to flourish.”

Hatalski says, “When the opportunity arose to join the Calloway’s and Cornelius team, I didn’t hesitate. They’re the best and most talented in the business, and I knew it would be a perfect fit. Their focus on the customer experience is unparalleled, and they have an unbeatable reputation for excellence – I’m excited to help carry that legacy forward and inspire a new generation of plant shoppers.”

Calloway’s Nursery is a 22-store independent garden center serving both Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston (as Cornelius Nursery). The company has more Texas Certified Nursery Professionals in its stores than any other nursery or garden center in Texas.