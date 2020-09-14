85.1 F
Management Law: McCabe named chair of litigation section at MWM
By FWBP Staff
Michael McCabe, right, Jenny Martinez, courtesy

FWBP Staff
Former law clerk to Federal District Judge John H. McBryde in Fort Worth Michael McCabe, currently a senior partner at Munch Wilson Mandala in Dallas, has been named a chair of the firm’s litigation section, along with Jenny Martinez, also a senior partner. McCabe received his J.D. with honors from Texas Tech University School of Law.

Board Certified by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization in Labor and Employment Law, McCabe was co-lead counsel of the MWM litigation team that won a $77 million judgment for theft of trade secrets in 2015, earning a top verdict that year. In 2016, he convinced the Texas Supreme Court in a 6-3 decision to dismiss a doctor’s defamation suit against his client, a television station.

Martinez has a 21-year legal career representing clients in finance, technology, employment, securities and environmental litigation. She has worked at notable law firms in Dallas and was previously a name partner with Godwin Bowman Martinez where she chaired the litigation section. Martinez was a key member of the Deepwater Horizon trial team, representing Haliburton in one of the largest environmental lawsuits in US history. While at her prior firm, Martinez was a panelist at MWM’s S.H.E. Summit Dallas Event in 2018. She joined the firm a month later.

Munck Wilson Mandala is a technology-focused law firm with offices in Dallas, Austin, and Marshall and Los Angeles.

