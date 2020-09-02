List: Advertising and Public Relations

72.1 F
Fort Worth
Wednesday, September 2, 2020
By FWBP Staff
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Advertising and Public Relations link:
We invite you to participate on our list of Advertising and Public Relations Firms in Tarrant County.   A representative from each firm must  fill out our 2018 survey to be on our list. The link below contains the survey. A link to the list may also be found on the Fort Worth Business website under the “Lists” and “Submit Information”  tab.  Filling out the survey is essential to putting your company on the list and  in the Book of Lists at the end of the year. For questions, contact Marice Richter mrichter@bizpress.net

https://secure.datajoe.com/url/?S2lVU2i

