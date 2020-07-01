McGregor named National Farm Life president

Kyle McGregor named National Farm Life Insurance president

The Board of Directors of the National Farm Life Insurance Company and American Farm Life Insurance Company (NFLIC/AFLIC) has selected Kyle McGregor as its next president. Current President Mark Bigsby has announced his intent to retire but remain with the company during the transition and beyond, the company said in a news release.

McGregor joined the company officially July 1 as president elect and will become NFLIC/AFLIC President and CEO in January 2021. He has served on the company’s Board of Directors since 2009.



McGregor, who earned a doctorate in agricultural education from Texas Tech University, had been vice president for Institutional Advancement at Tarleton State University.

He received his bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Services & Development from Tarleton State University in 1996, and joined Tarleton as an assistant professor in the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, advancing to Chief of Staff in 2012 and VP approximately three years later. Under his leadership, overall giving increased almost 200 percent and membership in the Tarleton Alumni Association increased 266 percent, Tarleton said in a news release.



Bigsby, a 33-year veteran of NFLIC/AFLIC, was named president and CEO in 2017. He served previously as senior vice president, accounting and CFO.

“Announcing my retirement was bittersweet but having the ability to work with Kyle before my departure is a wonderful opportunity for the company,” Bigsby said. “NFLIC/AFLIC is in tremendous shape, and Kyle will bring additional success because of his energy and fresh perspective.”

“On behalf of NFLIC/AFLIC we would like to congratulate Mark Bigsby for an outstanding career,” said Chairman of the Board Chip Davis said in the announcement from NFLIC/AFLIC.

“We are blessed to have Mark Bigsby transition Dr. Kyle McGregor into the company as we approach our 75th anniversary. I know that Kyle and the current officer team will continue being successful and provide a promising future for our policyholders, agents, employees and all stakeholders,” Davis said.

Tarleton said that McGregor played a major role in establishing the university’s permanent location in Fort Worth, working with donors and municipal and state officials, and he led governmental relations efforts for the past five Texas Legislatures.

“Dr. McGregor has had a long and successful tenure at Tarleton,” said university President James Hurley, “and his service is much appreciated. While he will be missed, this is a wonderful opportunity for him and his family. We wish him all the best.”

NFLIC/AFLIC was founded in 1946 in the Historic Fort Worth Stockyards and offer products through more than 1,300 independent agents. Whole life insurance is the cornerstone product of both companies and is complemented by a suite of financial services marketed to families in Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma.

“It is an honor to be associated with NFLIC/AFLIC and to have this opportunity to work with an exceptional team,” McGregor said in the news release from the company. “The officers, home office staff, regional supervisors and agents are all dedicated to our clients and provide financial security during their times of greatest need. The company has a culture of service that is second to none.”

