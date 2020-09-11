73.8 F
Management New director at National Cutting Horse Association Foundation
New director at National Cutting Horse Association Foundation

By FWBP Staff

The National Cutting Horse Association has promoted Julia Buswold director of the foundation.

“Julia’s tenacity coupled with her knowledge of the western lifestyle, the cutting horse and our
community make her an incredible asset to the foundation,” said Joey Milner, NCHA Foundation Board Chair.

In her new position, Buswold will oversee the day-to-day operations and administration of the Foundation including donor cultivation, grant writing and coordination of fundraising events such as the Western Heritage Celebration.
Buswold joined the NCHA Foundation in November 2019 as Manager of Programs and Operations. Prior to joining the NCHA Foundation, she spent 11 years at the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame, serving as executive director since 2013.

Buswold attended Texas A&M University. She currently serves as a board member for the Fort Worth Stockyards Business Association and Friends of the Fort Worth Herd. In addition, she is a member of Ladies on the Lamb organization for the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo and has served as a judge for the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo’s Public Speaking scholarship contest for the last 6 years.
As the charitable arm of the National Cutting Horse Association, the NCHA Foundation is a
501(c)(3) non-profit organization.
www.nchafoundation.org

