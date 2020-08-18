New partner at Pham Harrison

Antonio Undrea Allen, who has built a labor and employment law practice that focuses on the representation of large and small business clients, has been named a Partner at Pham Harrison.

Allen’s work is focused on employment related disputes, including litigation, trials, arbitration, mediation and governmental agency investigations. In addition, he advises, consults and trains on managing workplace issues, preventing employment lawsuits, conducting internal investigations, reviewing and drafting employment and severance agreements, terminating employees and drafting and defending non-compete, non-solicitation and confidentiality agreements.

“Antonio is a skilled attorney and has been a great asset to our team,” said Caroline Harrison, Managing Partner at Pham Harrison. “We’re excited to announce his promotion and to watch Antonio flourish in this new role during the coming years.”

Allen earned his bachelor of business administration and M.B.A. from Mississippi State University.. Before law school, he worked for PepsiCo-Frito-Lay North America in various management and executive level roles.



He earned his J.D. in 2012 from Texas Wesleyan University School of Law (now Texas A&M School of Law). While there, he was Executive Editor of the Law Review, a member of the Traveling Mock Trial Team and Board of Advocates, and a Moot Court Honor Society board member.

He was admitted to the State Bar of Texas in 2012. He is an active member of the Tarrant County Bar Association, where he is the immediate past chair of the Labor and Employment Section, a member of the Diversity and Inclusion Committee and a Tarrant County Bar Foundation Fellow.

Allen is a member and past treasurer and executive board member of the L. Clifford Davis Legal Association, a member of the American Bar Association, and is admitted to practice in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern, Western and Northern Districts of Texas.