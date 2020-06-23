North Texas Commission hires Tiesa Leggett as vice president of advocacy

The North Texas Commission, a public-private partnership that drives large, impactful projects and advocates for regional issues, has hired Tiesa Leggett as Vice President of Advocacy. In this role, Leggett will help lead the legislative initiatives.

Leggett brings a well-versed, regionally-focused background to the position having worked for corporations, non-profits as well as legislators, the commission said in a news release.

During her time at Sodexo and Chesapeake Energy, she focused on expanding the companies’ external affairs and public outreach strategies. Her years as project coordinator with Blue Zones Project Fort Worth helped to build and manage coalitions and partnerships that led to the success of this nationally recognized initiative.



Leggett also served as interim chief of staff for District 95 Rep. Nicole Collier, D-Fort Worth.

She is a former producer/reporter for several ABC and NBC affiliates in North Texas and the Panhandle. She earned her master’s degree from the University of Texas at Arlington and her bachelor’s degree from the University of North Texas.



“We are excited to have Tiesa join our exceptional team of well-respected professionals and seasoned lobbyists. She will bring new energy and fresh perspectives filling a very important position as we continue to further enhance our role in leading our region’s federal and state advocacy,” said Chris Wallace, president and CEO.



Leggett was named a 40 Under 40 by the Fort Worth Business Press. She is a member of the Fort Worth Chapter of The Links Incorporated and founding president of BRIDGE Fort Worth. Visit Fort Worth and the Fort Worth Black Chamber awarded her the Next Generation Leadership award. Leggett is an alumna of Leadership Fort Worth and Leadership Arlington.



The North Texas Commission is a unique public-private partnership that has a 50-year history of leading large impactful projects and legislative issues benefiting a 13-county region in North Texas. The commission manages the region’s unified advocacy voice at the state and federal levels.

– FWBP Staff