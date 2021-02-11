Perkins Coie names office managing partner in Dallas

Perkins Coie has named Jill Louis, a partner in the Corporate & Securities practice, as office managing partner in Dallas. Louis succeeds Dean Harvey, who had served in the position since May 2019 and has joined the firm’s Management Committee.

“Jill is a highly regarded attorney with strong leadership experience who is respected by clients and peers alike. She will make an exceptional office managing partner in the Dallas market,” said Bill Malley, Perkins Coie’s firmwide managing partner. “Jill has deep connections across the Dallas business community and beyond. Combined with her entrepreneurial spirit, we know she will be an effective and inspiring leader for all our Dallas attorneys and staff.”

In addition to her new duties, Louis will continue to focus her legal practice on private equity and corporate representation, including mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, and transportation infrastructure transactions.

She is active in the Dallas community, serving as a member of the board of the AT&T Performing Arts Center and of North Texas Public Broadcasting (KERA/KXT) among other professional and community groups. She is also a member of the board of trustees of Howard University.

“Dallas and the broader Texas market are key to the firm’s continued strategic growth in the technology sector,” said Louis. “I’m thrilled with the opportunity to lead the office in the city I grew up in and, together with our exceptional attorneys and staff, we look to bring our strong client service and collaborative culture to bear for clients throughout Texas and globally.”

Perkins Coie is a leading international law firm with more than 1,100 attorneys in offices across the United States and Asia.