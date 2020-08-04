Richardson receives CFRE designation

Sara A. Richardson, the director of philanthropy at The Botanical Research Institute of Texas, has received the Certified Fund Raising Executive (CFRE) designation .

The CFRE credential is awarded to those who have met a series of standards set by CFRE International, including a tenured profession, education, and high achievements in fundraising, BRIT said in a news release.

Sara Richardson

Candidates must also pass a rigorous written examination that tests the knowledge, skills and abilities required in a fundraising executive. The certification identifies those who can best

perform fundraising duties with corresponding ethical commitment, and who agree to uphold Accountability Standards and the Donor Bill of Rights.

“Sara is an exceptional fundraiser who cultivates and maintains excellent donor relationships

leading to results that exceed expectations,” said BRIT Vice President for Advancement Christie Eckler, who has also earned the CFRE designation. “It’s an honor to work with a

professional at Sara’s level of expertise and the CFRE credential provides further evidence of what we at BRIT already know.”

The certification is awarded for a three-year period, and the CFRE certification program is

accredited by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) and is the only accredited certification for fundraising professionals.

BRIT is a nonprofit, international research and education organization that collects and safeguards plant specimens, studies and protects living plants, and teaches about the importance of conservation and biodiversity to the world.

www.brit.org

